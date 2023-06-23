The Weekend Watchlist: Here are 6 movies/series you need to see this weekend

The weekend is underway, and in true Ynaija fashion, we are committed to helping you have the most relaxing time ever. So, again, we’ve done the work, compiled the movies, and given you a list that will keep your weekend fun, entertaining, and engaging.

Our mantra is “no dull moment.”

So, here are six movies or series you need to see this weekend.

The Perfect Find (Netflix)

In this rom-com, Jenna (Gabrielle Union) seeks to revive her fashion career after a messy breakup and firing. However, her plans get complicated when she’s forced to work for cutthroat mogul Darcy (Gina Torres).

Adding to the complexity is her attraction to Eric (Keith Powers), a very handsome and much younger co-worker who turns out to be Darcy’s son. Dating the boss’ kid poses a significant risk, and Jenna must decide if her secret romance is worth it. Summer lovin’ takes an unexpected turn in this comedic tale.

Streaming now on Netflix

Secret Invasion (Disney Plus)

Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) returns to Earth worn out but is immediately called to action. In his own show, he faces a Skrulls resistance movement led by Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir).

Joining forces with old friend Talos (Ben Mendelsohn), the deposed Skrulls leader, Fury aims to prevent the rebels from taking over Earth. Talos’s daughter G’iah (Emilia Clarke) adds an emotional element to the conflict as she is part of the opposing faction.

Streaming now on Disney Plus

I’m a Virgo (Prime Video)

From the mind of writer/director Boots Riley comes another absurdist tale, this time for television. “Cootie” introduces us to a 13-foot-tall young Black man who craves freedom and connection with the outside world. Despite his kind heart, Cootie is feared by strangers due to his size.

When an eccentric billionaire turned vigilante, the Hero (Walton Goggins), takes notice, Cootie faces a choice between following his idol’s path or forging his own destiny. With Carmen Ejogo and Mike Epps as his protective aunt and uncle, this surreal series promises an exploration of identity and individuality.

Streaming now on Prime Video

Obara’M (Neflix)

In the Igbo language, “Obara’M” translates to “My Blood.” After the death of her estranged father, Oluchi, a rising musician, is compelled to face her true self and confront the mistakes she has made in the past. As she grapples with her own history, Oluchi attempts to reconcile with the daughter she had abandoned. Yet, some wounds run too deep, and forgiveness may be out of reach. This poignant story explores the complexities of family, identity, and the weight of past actions.

Streaming now on Netflix

Evil Dead Rise (Max)

The fifth installment of the Evil Dead franchise revitalizes the series with a blood-soaked and horrifying experience. In just 97 minutes, the film unleashes a relentless onslaught of decapitation, possession, zombies, chainsaws, and even wood chippers.

As guitar tech Beth (Lily Sullivan) reunites with her estranged sister Ellie (Alyssa Sutherland), a single mother, they unwittingly stumble upon a hidden room during an earthquake. Inside, they discover an array of peculiar artifacts, including a sinister book capable of summoning demonic spirits. Brace yourself for a terrifying journey into the supernatural.

Streaming now on Max

Bloodhounds (Netflix)

In a tale of resilience and solidarity, two young boxers join forces with a compassionate moneylender to confront a merciless loan shark who exploits those in desperate financial situations. As they navigate the world of boxing and face personal challenges, their collective determination is fueled by the desire to bring down this predatory figure.

Streaming now on Netflix