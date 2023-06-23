Petition Court Admits into Evidence Chicago Varsity Transcript Citing Tinubu as Female

In a surprising turn of events at the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC) in Abuja, a transcript purportedly from Chicago State University, naming Bola Tinubu as a female, was admitted as evidence.

The transcript, submitted by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, was part of their joint petition challenging Tinubu’s victory in the February 25 presidential election.

Accompanying the controversial transcript were several other documents presented by the petitioners. These included a certified true copy of a certificate allegedly issued to Tinubu by Chicago State University, a National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) certificate in the name of Tinubu Bola Adekunle, a party membership card, a certificate of service from Mobile Oil Nigeria Plc, a notarized judgment from a US court regarding Tinubu’s assets, and a Guinea passport belonging to Tinubu.

Chief Chris Uche (SAN), the lead counsel for the petitioners, introduced the documents through the 27th witness, Mr. Mike Enahoro-Eba, an Abuja-based human rights and public interest lawyer. Enahoro-Eba, who was subpoenaed to testify, also revealed that he had filed a suit against Tinubu as a human rights advocate.

During cross-examination by the lead counsel for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), Abubakar Mahmoud (SAN), Enahoro-Eba stated that the election proceeded smoothly at his Abuja polling unit. The witness’s testimony shed light on his involvement in the case and his role as a concerned citizen.

In addition to the controversial transcript, the petitioners submitted certified true copies of Form EC8As, which contained the results of the presidential election from various polling units in six states: Delta, Ebonyi, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and Kogi.

While INEC, Tinubu, and the All Progressives Congress (APC) objected to the admissibility of the documents, they reserved their detailed objections for the final address stage of the proceedings.

The court, however, deemed the submitted documents admissible and marked them as exhibits, further fueling the already heated legal battle.

