Nollywood Had Global Impact Way Before Afrobeats – Omotola Jalade Ekeinde

In a nostalgic social media post, veteran Nigerian actress Omotola Jalade Ekeinde, fondly referred to as Omosexy, asserted that Nollywood had already introduced the Nigerian entertainment industry to the world long before the emergence of the Afrobeats genre.

Taking to her Instagram page, Omotola reflected on her impactful contributions to Nollywood and the global stage, particularly highlighting the era before the advent of social media. To substantiate her claim, she shared old movie clips featuring herself and industry colleagues such as Rita Dominic, Genevieve Nnaji, and Stella Damasus.

Expressing a sense of nostalgia, Omotola acknowledged the videos’ less-than-ideal quality but emphasized the significant role they played in breaking barriers and putting Nigerian entertainment on the map. She proudly declared that Nollywood had taken on the world before the rise of Afrobeats and continues to do so.

Inviting her followers to join in the reminiscing, Omotola engaged them by asking them to name the movies they recognized from the clips, fostering an interactive discussion about Nollywood’s influential legacy.

Omotola’s assertion sheds light on the remarkable impact of Nollywood in the global entertainment landscape. Long before Afrobeats gained international prominence, Nigerian films and talented actors like Omotola Jalade Ekeinde captivated audiences and showcased the rich storytelling and cultural diversity of the nation.

As Omotola’s post stirs up nostalgic memories and sparks conversations among fans and industry enthusiasts, it serves as a testament to the enduring influence of Nollywood and its significant contributions to the Nigerian entertainment industry’s growth and recognition worldwide.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CtzLcovREEw/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link&igshid=MzRlODBiNWFlZA==