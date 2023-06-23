Fireboy’s New Music Video ‘Yawa’ Hits Close to 2 Million Views in Just 24 Hours

Fireboy, the breakout Nigerian music star, continues his impressive streak in 2023 with the release of his latest single, ‘YAWA’. Following the success of his previous hit ‘Someone’, Fireboy’s new track reaffirms his determination to live life on his own terms, free from the judgments and criticisms of others.

In ‘YAWA’, Fireboy skillfully blends English, Pidgin, and Yoruba languages to express his weariness of constant scrutiny surrounding his career, while boldly asserting that he is not in competition with anyone. The award-winning artist showcases his versatility and lyrical prowess, delivering a message of self-assurance and resilience.

Produced by the Grammy-nominated music producer Telz and renowned hitmaker Magicsticks, ‘YAWA’ boasts a captivating blend of pop elements and the rhythmic resonance of log drums. This mid-tempo offering presents a fresh dimension to Fireboy’s musical repertoire, demonstrating his ability to seamlessly traverse different genres.

Accompanying the release of the single is a visually striking music video, produced by Blank Square Production. Within just 24 hours of its premiere, the video has already garnered close to 2 million views, a testament to Fireboy’s immense popularity and the anticipation surrounding his latest work.

As the young artist continues to captivate audiences with his soulful voice, introspective lyrics, and captivating melodies, ‘YAWA’ serves as an empowering anthem for those who choose to forge their own path, unfazed by the opinions of others. Fireboy’s unwavering determination to stay true to himself shines through in this latest offering, solidifying his position as one of Nigeria’s most exciting and talented musicians.