Dagrin’s Mother Cries Out for Help: Living in Dismal Conditions After Son’s Demise

In a heart-wrenching video circulating online, the mother of late Nigerian rapper Dagrin has made a desperate plea for assistance.

Revealing her pitiable living conditions since her son’s tragic demise, the elderly woman shared the struggles she faces daily. Selling food by the roadside, she battles with the physical strain at her age while earning an insufficient income to sustain her family.

In her emotional disclosure, she expressed how she constantly moves to different locations, seeking a means to support herself. Unfortunately, her recognition as the mother of the late rap star brings both attention and challenges.

Aware of her dire situation, well-meaning individuals have advised her to seek help from Nigerian superstar singers Davido or Olamide. However, she hesitates, considering them as her own children and not wanting to burden them with her problems.

Currently living with her sister, she yearns for a place to call her own. With a fragile financial situation, she humbly appealed for assistance of around N3 million to N5 million.

Recognizing the significance of independence and not wanting to impose on others, she has refrained from directly approaching rapper Olamide for financial support, as she regards him more as a son than an elder.

“Please, I am poor, and I want Nigerians to come and help me,” she implored. “I currently sell food by the roadside, but the stress is too much, and I am getting really old. I need accommodation. Please Nigerians, I need like N3 million – N5 million. I can’t go and beg rapper Olamide for money because it is somehow, as he is not an elder. I look at him like a son,” she shared, pouring out her heartfelt plea.

This heart-rending cry for assistance from Dagrin’s mother serves as a poignant reminder of the challenges faced by individuals left behind after the loss of a loved one. It is a call to action for Nigerians to extend their kindness and support to those in need, offering a glimmer of hope in the midst of adversity.

