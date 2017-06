Former Minister of State for Defence, Musiliu Obanikoro has announced the death of his mother, Alhaja Wasliat Obanikoro.

According to him, she died in the early hours of Saturday after a brief illness.

The politician, who was recently rumoured to have defected from the PDP to the ruling APC after reconciling with Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu after a feud that lasted about 10 years, took to Twitter to share details of her death and burial.

Alhaja Obanikoro was 95 years old.