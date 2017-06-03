All Nigerian governors are a disaster, but Aregbesola remains king | The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking for Governors

Over the years, many Nigerian governors have shown a penchant for impunity, misplaced priorities and total inefficiency. But this set current set of governors are proving to be outscoring their predecessors in the inefficiency battle.

The Abdulaziz Yari-led Nigeria Governors Forum on Thursday at a meeting held at the governor’s Maitama, Abuja residence ‘decided’ that the salaries and arrears owed civil servants in the states’ will be paid on receipt of the second tranche of the Paris Club Refund from the Federal Government.

This seemingly ‘woke’ decision by the governors is highly irresponsible and condemnable. In as much as some states may not be owing salaries, but for the NGF to say workers will have to wait for the Paris Club largesse before being paid is sheer insensitivity and gross wickedness. Are the governors saying that they had no plan to pay the workers aside the refund? What if the refund is not paid, will workers starve to death? How difficult is it for state governors to think outside the box, rather than waiting for the monthly party of sharing the national cake?

Excerpts of the statement released by the governors, read, “The 36 governors last night resolved to offset the backlog of salaries and pension arrears owed civil servants in the country as soon as the next tranche of payment from the Paris-London Club loan refunds are made.

“We all agreed that a substantial amount from the next tranche of the Paris-London refunds be used in the settlement of workers salary and pension arrears.”

Really?

Are these ones serious at all? Do they even know their responsibility?

As if the behaviour of the governors was not enough, Godwin Obaseki of Edo thought the best idea he could come up with this month was to appoint 192 special assistants – in a recession. In a statement on Friday, the Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie, said the appointees were picked from the 192 electoral wards in the state and that their appointments were a true reflection of the inclusive and participatory governance in the state. What nonsense? That’s 192 extra persons added to the executive’s already over-bloated payroll.

But, Obaseki still has nothing on Osun governor, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola who remains the king of disasters. Last week Aregbesola spent seven days celebrating his 60th birthday making him share the worst governor position with his Lagos counterpart, Akinwunmi Ambode. He took his lackadaisical approach to governance a step further this week when he finally appointed his cabinet, barely two years to the end of his second tenure.

Speaking while inaugurating the appointees, Aregbesola said, “Many of you served in the first term; the rest are fresh hands. Of course, this is long overdue. It should have come up immediately after my inauguration on November 27, 2014. As you all know, we were hamstrung by dire constraint – principally financial.”

Aregbesola must be a joker with this decision. Does he expect us to just accept that he decided against appointing a cabinet due to financial constraints? Why couldn’t he appoint fewer hands rather than totally neglecting the cabinet for over two years. This behaviour from Ogbeni is unacceptable and should not be condoned by any right thinking Nigerian.

The top ten maintained their positions as Aregbesola retained the last spot. Obaseki dropped three places while Kogi Governor, Yahaya Bello dropped by a place.

From the best to the worst see our top ten below:

State Party Year Elected Rank This Week Rank Last Week Anambra State Willie Obiano APGA 2010 1 1 Sokoto State Aminu Waziri Tambuwal APC 2015 2 2 Delta State Ifeanyi Okowa PDP 2015 3 3 Borno State Kashim Shettima APC 2011 4 4 Ekiti State Ayo Fayose PDP 2014 5 5 Bayelsa State Seriake Henry Dickson PDP 2011 6 6 Abia State Okezie Ikpeazu PDP 2015 7 7 Cross River State Prof. Benedict Ayade PDP 2015 8 8 Ondo State Rotimi Akeredolu APC 2016 9 9 Kaduna State Nasir Ahmad el-Rufai APC 2015 10 10

*The YNaija Effectiveness Ranking is a perception index based on perceived‎ levels of effectiveness of public officials, as determined by correspondents assessment, news reports and opinion surveys.‎