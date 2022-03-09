Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Fellowship (ICSIF) for Youths: Applications Open to Young Innovators in Nigeria

Lagos Business School Sustainability Centre and Ford Foundation are pleased to invite young social impact pioneers and social justice leaders to apply for the maiden edition of the Innocent Chukwuma Social Impact Fellowship (ICSIF).

The call is open to young social innovators, social entrepreneurs, legal and policy advocates with 2 years of active impact in Nigeria. The fellowship programme supports youths to catalyse systems and sectoral transitions in Nigeria through their social change initiatives in communities, enterprises, nonprofit organisations, research, and influence on development policy implementation.

This fellowship is a legacy initiative hosted at the prestigious Lagos Business School (LBS) and funded by the Ford Foundation in honour of Mr Innocent Chukwuma , foremost Nigerian human rights activist, development and social justice leader who lived a life of service to humanity and development.

Innocent was the Founder of CLEEN Foundation, the first African non-governmental organisation to receive the prestigious MacArthur Foundation Award for Creative and Effective Institution. He also served as Regional Director at the Ford Foundation Office for West Africa, where he led the Foundation’s social justice work in the region from 2013 to 2021. Innocent served on several boards and was the Vice-Chair of the Impact Investors’ Foundation (IIF) in Nigeria, where he was leading the creation of the Nigeria National Advisory Board for Impact Investment (NAB).

The fellowship is an immersive 6 months programme that will provide unique learning opportunities, technical help and grants to social innovators, social entrepreneurs, legal and public policy advocates actively making an impact in Nigeria. The fellowship will include capacity building, mentorship, and knowledge sharing engagement sessions aimed at strengthening the capacity of the youths championing social change in Nigeria.

Applications for the fellowship are now open to young Nigerians between the ages of 18 and 35 and will close on Friday, March 25, 2022.

Applicants can apply using the link: https://bit.ly/ICSIF-2022 .