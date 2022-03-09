Total darkness looms; court sacks Ebonyi governor, others | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

FG gives committee three months to re-negotiate with ASUU

The Federal Government has inaugurated a seven-man committee to renegotiate the 2009 agreements it had with the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) and other unions.

Inaugurating the committee in Abuja, yesterday, Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, urged the members to re-negotiate, in realistic and workable terms, the 2009 agreements with university-based unions.

The committee is chaired by the Pro-Chancellor, Alex Ekwueme Federal University, Ndufu-Alike, Prof. Nimi Briggs.

Other members are the Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Wukari, Lawrence Ngbale (representing North East); Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Birnin Kebbi, Prof. Funmi Togunu-Bickersteth (South West) and Pro-Chancellor, Federal University, Lokoja, Sen, Chris Adighije (South East).

The Pro-Chancellor, Federal University of Technology, Minna, Prof. Olu Obafemi (represents North Central); Pro-Chancellor, Kano State University of Science and Technology, Prof. Zubairu Iliyasu (North West); and Pro-Chancellor, Niger Delta University, Wilberforce Island, Matthew Seiyefa (South South).

Court asks Umahi, deputy, 16 lawmakers to vacate their offices over defection

Justice Inyang Ekwo of the Federal High Court, Abuja, Tuesday ordered the Governor of Ebonyi, Dave Umahi and his deputy, Dr Kelechi Igwe, to vacate their offices for defecting from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Justice Ekwo said the move from the PDP to the APC was illegal and unconstitutional. The judgment followed suits marked FHC/ABJ/CS/ 920/21 and FHC/ABJ/CS/ 1041/21, filed by the PDP seeking the removal of the governor and his deputy from office for abandoning the party.

Justice Ekwo said the depositions of the 3rd and 4th defendants (Umahi and Igwe) in their counter-affidavit were “evasive and insufficient” to competently challenge the plaintiff’s originating process.

In reaction, Umahi says the court ruling directing his removal from office is “null and void”. Describing the judgement as a “sham”, Umahi accused Inyang Ekwo of doing a “hatchet job”.

“Nobody can remove me as the governor of the state as we know where the judgement came from,” NAN quoted him as saying.

Electricity issues increase as 14 power plants cripple supply

Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN), Tuesday, admitted that the country’s power supply has nosedived with challenges at over 14 generation plants keeping output at a record low.

According to the agency, the power generating profile in the last two months showed that 14 gas stations were either not generating at all or had limited generation at various times within the period.

The spokesperson for TCN, Ndidi Mba, said the development further depleted the quantum of power generation available for transmission into the grid on daily basis.

Bamise’s family insists her body was mutilated

The family of Bamise Ayanwole, the 22-year-old whose body was found Monday, after she boarded a Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) vehicle on February 26, refuted police claim that her body parts were not tampered with by her killers.

Speaking at a briefing in Ikeja Tuesday, Damilola Ayanwole, Bamise’s elder sister, said her killers harvested her parts while she was still alive.

“They made Bamise suffer, they removed her private parts. She suffered the pain, a hell on earth before she moved to her destination,” she said.

‘I will tackle this monster decisively’ — Buhari on Kebbi killings

President Muhammadu Buhari says his administration remains committed to tackling security challenges in the country.

According to a statement issued Tuesday, by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this in reaction to the recent killing of vigilante operatives in Kebbi.

Over 60 vigilante operatives were said to have been killed after gunmen invaded some communities in Sakaba/Wassagu LGA of the state.

“This egregious level of criminality is shocking and I want to assure Nigerians that I will do all it takes to tackle this monster decisively,” he was quoted as saying.

“My greatest preoccupation is the threat to life posed by these murderous gangs and remorseless outlaws who have no slightest regard for the sanctity of life.”