For marketing activations and campaigns, see 5 of the best schools in Benue

If you were used to going to only markets and malls for activations and simple campaigns, you may want to expand your reach to schools. In fact, the population of schools, consisting mostly of teenagers are the audience you may want to target, knowing, apart from themselves, they are known to have the capacity to influence their older ones and parents.

With the right strategy, considering the new normal atmosphere, you will get these teenagers who may eventually become loyal customers. It is for this that we listed these secondary schools in Benue.

Air Force Secondary School, Makurdi Benue State University College of Education, Katsina-Ala Goodnews Schools Makurdi International School

Air Force Secondary School, Makurdi

Air Force Secondary School (AFSS), Makurdi was established in 1983. As it is with other NAF Secondary Schools, AFSS Makurdi was established to provide quality education for children of NAF Personnel and civilians within the immediate community. The school is located in the NAF Base at Kilometre 10 along Makurdi Gboko Road, Makurdi. The school is bounded in the south by the NAF Primary School, St Lawrence Catholic Church in the North, and Protestant Church in the West as well as Single Officers Quarters in the East.

Benue State University

Benue State University is a state-owned university in Makurdi, Benue. In 2006, student enrollment was over 19,000 served by 7 faculties, 23 departments. The university offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs with a catalog of over 58 graduate programs across 9 colleges/faculties. Benue State University is located near the Southern bridgehead of the Benue River on sandy alluvial formation.

College of Education, Katsina-Ala

The decision to establish an Advanced Teachings’ College (ATC), as it was called at Katsina-Ala was taken by the government of the defunct Benue-Plateau headed by the Late Mr .J.D Gomwalk. The College’s mission is to provide quality and needs-driven teacher education that is capable of making the student to participate fully in national development, in line with world standards.

Goodnews Schools

The concept of Goodnews Nursery, Primary and Secondary School was conceived by the humble and articulate gentleman, Pastor Shadrack Afakereta. Goodnews Schools provides qualitative educational learning in nursery, primary and secondary programmes.

Makurdi International School

Makurdi International Secondary School was founded in September 10, 2007 with 16 students in one classroom block and 5 teachers. Since those first bells, the school has transformed into a moving experience of school-based Curriculum-In-Action, where teaching integrates students’ hearts, heads and hands into a school community to make creativity our creed.