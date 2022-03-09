Online Shopping Tips: Best guide to have a great online shopping experience in Nigeria

Shopping online is no longer a big deal in Nigeria. Everyone now shops on one online shopping website or the other. Those who aren’t using the popular ones are patronizing online traders who sell on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp Business Store . Everything counts as online shopping in Nigeria. However, you’ve probably been passive about it.

However, that being said, several Nigerians fall victim to online shopping fraud daily. Aside from the popular complaint of “what I order vs. what I get,” there is still the tale of online fraud and other annoying online shopping problems in Nigeria.

If you are in the mood to laugh, let me remind you of the dispatch that went away with Valentine’s surprise package. Well, the lady was actually shocked indeed. Lol. Anyways, since we all know online shopping is a part of our everyday activity, I think you will agree that it is imperative to know some online shopping tips to arm yourself again with online fraud. So, where do we start from?

5 Tips to shopping safely on online shopping websites in Nigeria

1. Shop on reliable platforms

Shopping on popular and reliable online shopping websites can save you from some unforeseeable shopping headaches. Popular online shopping websites, like Amazon, Jiji, Konga , Jumia, Kimbino, and other popular online shopping websites still have a reputation to protect, unlike the Abike Beat store on Instagram. I am sorry, I am not vouching for the popular ones; I am just saying it’s okay to pretend they are reliable rather than shopping from a totally unknown website. Also, while everything is not about a big platform, patronizing your friend that runs an online store still counts, and it is way safer than shopping with someone you have to know the idea of his home address.

2. Check out the review, but don’t bet on it

Though reviews can be deceiving at times, as some trader on many online shopping stores tends to buy fake reviews, that doesn’t nullify the importance of reviews when it comes to online shopping. And when doing this, try different strategies to filter those that look fake to you to arrive at a safer condition. A simple google search can also come in handy to help you know if the platform you want to patronize is safe or not.

3. Get your friend feedback

Hey, Tolu, what do you think about this store? It can save you lots of costs than heading there alone and getting shocked. But, remember, you are budgeting and cannot afford to spend money on anyone like 30BG.

4. Request for payment on delivery offer

Many online stores are now considering payment on delivery offers for their businesses. A good friend who is into SME in Nigeria does this for his eCommerce business. I mean, it is one of the few ways to put the mind of those who are shopping with him at rest.

5. Check for the website security

This may sound technical, but trust me, it is not. We call Https on a web page, and a website with an active HTTPS certificate will have an icon of a lock. While without it will have a triangle.

5 Amazing Money-Saving Tips for During Online Shopping

There is nothing like a guide to online shopping in Nigeria if we don’t discuss shopping on a budget after payday. So it would be best if you had this to learn this.

Disclaimer: If you are Otedola’s daughter or Kylie Jenner is your girlfriend, please skip this part. But if you are just a regular dude like me that is still exposed to “sapa,” it is best you sit your ass down and read the part.

1. Have a List

Yes, you can create a list for online shopping. Imagine flipping through different shopping pages and adding every item you like or admire. Aren’t you heating towards the path of brokenness like that? Especially in this Buhari era. So think twice, get your shopping list together. Streamline it before you open that shopping website.

2. Create a budget

Budgeting is essential when it comes to money-saving tips for online shopping. What is your monthly budget? How much can you afford to spend on your monthly salary? If you aren’t working for someone but rather the small business owner in Nigeria, you have to think twice because your monthly calendar and time ticks faster than that of others.

3. Use Kimbino Online Leaflet

Kimbino’s online shopping leaflet comes in handy this 24 century. I won’t advise you to shop online these days without checking the website for different shopping discounts by top shopping platforms, including Jiji, Jumia, and others in Nigeria. So, yea, make Kimbino your close paddy.

4. Don’t overstock your bank account

See, you must save some of any money-saving apps in Nigeria before you start shopping. Offline or online. Well, except you are the type that cash out every month online, you need to give it some extra thought before you say you start spending money like OBO.

5. Remind yourself you can be broke

This is very important as you can save yourself decisions that can head you towards the part of soliloquy forever. So say to yourself, I refuse to spend beyond my limit. I keep my budget rational. I won’t spend more than I can afford. Good!! Fine boy.

Now that you’ve gotten all my shopping tips for free. I think it is high time you know me.

About The Author

Taiwo Sotikare is a business enthusiast passionate about helping small businesses grow through effective content marketing. Taiwo helps small businesses generate more leads and sales via SEO. In addition, he creates content that hits Google’s front page, where thousands of targeted customers can easily access their products and services. He can be contacted via [email protected].