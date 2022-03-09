These stories about experiences in LUTH gives an example of Nigeria’s poor health system

Se Luth that told us no bed space that we should collect VIP section which is 800k as deposit till our money finish …



I say don’t let me start this Luth experience seehh! — 🐾 (@dejilex) March 9, 2022

Most times, when LUTH enters a conversation, the stories help to highlight how the country’s health crisis worsens by the minute.

In a 2018 publication, the World Health Organisation (WHO) said, “Nigeria’s health outcome indicators are still unacceptably high, in spite modest improvements. The maternal mortality ratio is 814 per 100,000. The mortality rate for infants and children under five years is 70 and 104 per 1000 live births respectively. A significant disparity in health status exists across States & geopolitical zones as well as across rural/urban divide, education & social status.

“Communicable diseases still constitute a major public health problem: Malaria accounts for 27% of global burden; TB prevalence is at 323 per 100,000; HIV/AIDS prevalence is estimated at 3.2%. Malnutrition is common with stunting rate at 43.6%. Guinea worm transmission was interrupted in 2013, and the last Wild Polio Virus was reported in September 2016.”

According to a report published by the Statista Research Department, the top 10 causes of death in Nigeria in 2019 are neonatal disorders accounting for 12.25%, Malaria 12%, Diarrhea 11.36%, Respiratory Infections 10.85%, HIV/AIDS 5.18%, Ischemic Heart Diseases 4.37%, Stroke 3.98%, Congenital birth defects 3.26% Tuberculosis 2.84% and Meningitis 2.82% respectively. The summation of these ailments alone has accounted for almost 69% deaths of Nigerians in that particular year.

Also, as of 2021, the life expectancy at birth in Nigeria stands at about 60.87 years. More specifically, this figure equaled 59 years for males and 63 years for females. It is not encouraging that Nigeria’s figure is among the lowest in Africa as well as in the world.

The numbers are always heart-breaking and the stories do not even scrape the surface of the issues plaguing the system, and LUTH exemplifies some of the issues.

We collated some stories from social media:

@DeVixion: As soon as I saw LUTH trending, I knew it couldn’t possibly be for good. LUTH that its A&E watched me bleed like it was fun to them, until I regained a bit of consciousness, and following my instincts, jumped into my car and drove over 6 kilometres to my private hospital, to save my life?

@TheEnyola: I was brought in as an accident victim and they practically said there was no bed without any form of first aid at the A&E. It took the people that brought me causing a huge amount of chaos before a young doctor stepped in. I woke up under the stairs the next day.

@dejilex: As I speak My sister is still in LUTH fighting for her life, battling with Cancer ♋️.. I cried my eyes out so many times. LUTH worsened her condition. A hospital that closes by 4 pm but lied to us that they close 3 pm. They also lied that they don’t work on weekends. Nigeria has showed me pepper!

@FATBOYWANEM: The thing about this LUTH topic is you won’t know how bad it is until someone close to you experiences it. I pray you don’t find yourself in that situation because it is not nice.

@DangbanaManager: In all you do, do not take your loved ones to LUTH. Last year, I watched as a woman lost two of her triplets because of their ill-mannered and carefree attitude not knowing my own In-law would die too because of their unprofessional approach. May God strengthen the weak.