The Late 5: Suspected killers of LUTH doctor, Stephen Urueye, arrested by Lagos Police; Embattled CJN Onnoghen resigns | Other stories

Here are the stories that drove conversation today:

Embattled CJN Onnoghen resigns

Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, has resigned, the News Agency of Nigeria has reported. Onnoghen’s resignation follows the recommendation of the National Judicial Council for his early retirement. The recommendation was sent to President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

In its public statement, the NJC said that it had reached a decision on allegations of fraud against Mr Onnoghen and the acting chief justice of Nigeria, Muhammad Tanko. But multiple sources confirmed to this newspaper that the decision reached by the council included a recommendation for Mr Onnoghen’s compulsory retirement.

Suspected killers of LUTH doctor, Stephen Urueye arrested by Lagos Police

The Lagos Police Command has arrested two persons suspected to have killed Dr. Stephen Urueye, a graduate of the University of Lagos, near the Lagos University Teaching Hospital, Idi Araba.

According to Channels Television, the suspects; Gbadebo Jimoh and Malik Adeboye, were arrested on Friday by police operatives from the Itire division.

Boeing to review Ethiopian AIB’s report on flight 302 crash

Boeing says it will review the preliminary investigation report on the Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 by the Ethiopian Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) released on Thursday in Addis Ababa.

A statement by Boeing Commercial Airplanes’ President and CEO, Kevin McAllister, on Thursday, said that understanding the circumstances that contributed to the accident was critical to ensuring safe flight.

Ex-British PM Tony Blair meets Osinbajo, El-Rufai

Former British Prime Minister, Tony Blair, is currently on a visit to Nigeria. Explaining the reason for the visit on Friday, Laolu Akande, the Senior Special Assistant (Media & Publicity) to Vice President Yemi OSinbajo, said, “The Tony Blair Institute for Global Change and the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation will be supporting the Delivery Unit in the Presidency regarding some critical sectors of the economy.”

Saudi authorities nab Nigerian with cocaine four days after execution of Kudirat Afolabi

Saheed Sobade, a Nigerian, has reportedly been nabbed with 1,183 grams of cocaine powder in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Abike Dabiri-Erewa, senior special assistant to the president on foreign affairs and diaspora, made this known while speaking at a programme on Arise Television on Friday. This comes a few days after Saudi authorities executed Kudirat Afolabi, another Nigerian, for drug-related offences.