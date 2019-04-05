Today’s Noisemakers: Fola, Adaku Ufere, Ozzy Etomi, others

Every day on the Nigerian Internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. We make it our job to take down the names of these noisemakers.

Here are the ones we saw today:

Ozzy Etomi

Overall, I think we have a very selfish motive for having kids in this country. And when they grow, we can’t even allow them adult properly. A lot of our parents were out on their own at 20 but you still see some of them micromanaging 30-year-olds. I know it’s hard but Sheesh! — Darth Wobe (@Crosseyednerd) April 5, 2019



FACTS!

Nigerians understand “honor your parents” but can’t figure out “Love your wife” — XXXII (@ogaomg) April 5, 2019



You deserve a cold bottle of Gulder.

Sometimes you have a good point to make but you communicate it poorly. — FOLA (@TheFavoredWoman) April 5, 2019



You are highly and beautifully flavoured.

God Please protect Ozzy Etomi’s dad because one bastard is anticipating his death just because her personal life plans wasn’t in sync with her dad’s impromptu plans. — Nobody (@lamidance_) April 5, 2019



This is serious.

This parents brouhaha just shows we were all raised really different. @ozzyetomi I know its difficult to ignore when the vermin swarm your mentions, but give this one a pass sis. Ridiculous — The Law (@AdakuUfere) April 5, 2019





– I find it hard to believe that tweet came from Ozzy etomi, this one isn’t it chief 🤭 — Mr. Peters (@dayobigwolf) April 5, 2019

Luth is not safe at all. During housejob we were attacked at A&E, we hid inside patient’s toilet for over an hour. No help came. There is no security in that place. I was just saying God if I have to die, I don’t want to be butchered. I just recovered from that trauma and now dis — Adepero (@perrystots) April 5, 2019

Dr. Stephen Urueye’s story hit me bad. This life is so volatile. Make sure you live for a purpose. #ripstephen — Tileyemi. (@Wunder_Tee) April 5, 2019