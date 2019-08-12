We See You: @EniolaHu, @ozzyetomi, @SirLeoBDasilva, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Bernard Dayo August 12, 2019

Here are the top 10 influencers of the month

My bias against Nigerian social media influencers is always justified when I’m on Twitter and I see them tweeting something ...

Bernard Dayo August 12, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nothing says misplaced priorities than the government saying it’s going to make Tekno a scapegoat

Deliberate or not, Tekno has been piggybacking off the viral moment created two weeks ago, when he was found at ...

Bernard Dayo August 11, 2019

Here are the best Nigerian articles of the week

Each week here at YNaija, we round up the best Nigerian writing on the internet, highlighting the stories, profiles, interviews and ...

Op-Ed Editor August 9, 2019

We See You: @AndyMadaki, @fkabudu, @glory_osei, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2019

Here are the top 5 movies we are most looking forward to

2019 has been a weirdly surprising year for Nollywood, the first six months saturated with terrible movies that I don’t ...

Bernard Dayo August 9, 2019

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Finally, ”Stay With Me” author Ayọ̀bámi Adébáyọ̀ is the winner of the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature

Just when I thought we will never get to see a winner announced for the 2018 9mobile Prize for Literature, ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail