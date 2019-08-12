We See You: @EniolaHu, @ozzyetomi, @SirLeoBDasilva, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

Everyday, I engage xtians who call me atheist cos I oppose xtian prayers in certain circles,I engage sunni muslims who justify killing/arrest of shiites. Maybe Maraji could’ve been more sensitive?But most who judge her do worse on a daily. Religion can be selfish & inconsiderate. — Ayò Bánkólé (@AyoBankole) August 12, 2019

It’s only to Nigerians that woke and feminist are insults. Awon olodo rabata. — beauty. spirit. light. (@EniolaHu) August 12, 2019

The alte Christianity you want will probably have you in hell. The bitter truth is that misogyny, patriarchy, homophobia and religious intolerance are all inherent parts of Christianity and all that doesn’t change just because it’s woke19. — Imabong. (@The_Florentyna) August 12, 2019

When there was a one child policy in China, women aborted girls because everyone wanted a son, now there is noone to marry. — Ozzy Etomi (@ozzyetomi) August 12, 2019

There are folks in my generation, Christians who don’t eat salah meat and Muslims who don’t eat Christmas food. I find it very amusing. — Dr. Dípò Awójídé (@OgbeniDipo) August 12, 2019