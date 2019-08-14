We See You: @julietkego on protection of all Nigerian children, @Chydee on plagiarism and more

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

3 attitudes destroying humanity Attacking people to defend ‘God’

Attacking people ‘cos of Poltilics

Attacking people ‘cos of skin colour

Attacking others with different views 1 of them is not an attitude, it’s mental illness. — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) August 14, 2019

I have been in Abidjan for a week, I have not heard a generator coughed. Most households don’t have any. I am staying in the Riviera, Beverly Hills area of Abidjan, power has only been cut once and it lasted less than 30 seconds. — Nicholas Ibekwe (@nicholasibekwe) August 14, 2019

Well, well, well, Nigeria’s power issues isn’t anything new.

Looks like El Zak Zaky was hoping India will play ball on political asylum but they won’t so he’s coming back home to DSS detention to regroup. — Daddy D.O🇳🇬 (@DOlusegun) August 14, 2019

Dear Nigerians Let us unite and fight for/protect the rights of ALL NIGERIAN CHILDREN…They’ve been screwed over by all parties APC, PDP, APGA…just name it! Look around you; see the dilapidated public schools in your community of residence/origin Stop the senseless divides — Juliet ‘Kego | #Poetry4Change (@julietkego) August 14, 2019