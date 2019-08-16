We See You: @Tobiafolabi_ on amala slander, @OluniyiGates on Siasia’s FIFA life ban, others

Every day on the Nigerian internet, there are people who keep our eyes glued to our phone screens as we read their rants, opinions, perspectives on political and social issues, etc. Sometimes, they are just downright ridiculous. Here are the ones we saw today:

After a lot of introspection, I’ve realized I was wrong about a lot of things I’ve said on here, especially regarding god and religion. I’ve made a bit of a U-turn and have come to believe we are truly in the end of days. Jesus is coming soon. Please, sin while you still can. — Zi (@Ziziian) August 16, 2019

Pretty sure Jesus agrees

“sAmSoN siASia hAs fUtHEr rUiNed tHe rEPuTAtion Of NigEria” yen yen yen. When Platini and Sepp Blatter were banned for recieving bribes. Did they ruin the reputation of France and Switzerland respectively? Siasia ruined “his” own reputation. He doesn’t represent all of us abeg. — Olóyè. Oluniyi Gates (@OluniyiGates) August 16, 2019

So, basically, ”Not All Nigerians”?

Imagine a Nigeria where:

-phones found in buses are returned to the owners

-nobody asks for illegal money at airports, civil service or govt agencies.

-politicians don’t loot the county to death.

-folks are honest, loving & pay tax If you can’t event RT this, we are not ready — Frank Donga™ (@frankdonga_) August 16, 2019

Ride on pastor

Please and PLEASE, if you retweet or like amala slander unto my TL, I will block you. I’m not joking. Let’s all be guided — oyinda (@Tobiafolabi_) August 16, 2019

Block? Make them pay:

You be crying, catarrh entering your mouth like a baby. She be like “mama you can rest now, ok”. Then whisper in her ear “I’m the winner” 😂😭😂 — Bruce Bateman Esq (@your_stepdad) August 16, 2019

LOL.