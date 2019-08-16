The YNaija Cover – the 16th of August

FIFA on Friday banned former Nigeria Football Federation official Samson Siasia for life after the body’s ethics panel found him guilty of taking bribes in connection with match fixing.

In a statement, the adjudicatory chamber of FIFA’s independent ethics committee said the probe targeting Siasia stemmed from a wider investigation involving Wilson Raj Perumal, who has confessed to international match-fixing. That’s why he’s on our Cover today.

Follow the links to check out out latest stories:

5 Things that Should Matter Today: ”The Set Up” hitting N21 million in 5 days is another reason you should see the movie

Is it time we finally accepted we may never get a third season of Gidi Up?

Mark Ofua’s animal shelter is a reminder of the ecological cost of our lifestyles

