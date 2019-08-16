5 Things that Should Matter Today: ”The Set Up” hitting N21 million in 5 days is another reason you should see the movie

Niyi Akinmolayan’s latest offering The Set Up is dominating the box office in Nigeria and Ghana, scoring a record of N21 million having just spent five days in cinemas. Why this is remarkable is because the movie is having a healthy run despite the presence of Hollywood blockbluster Hobbs & Shaw, which hits theaters a week before.

According to the plot, the movie tells the story of Chike (Adesua Etomi-Wellington), a young drug smuggler, who gets more than she bargains for and is drawn into a web of deceit when she is hired by a socialite (Jim Iyke) to assist in his scheme to marry a wealthy heiress (Dakore Egbuson-Akande). But things are more intricate and convoluted than what the plot says, which makes The Set Up quite intriguing. Written by Chinas Onuzo, the movie is still showing in cinemas.

El-Zakzaky on his way back to Nigeria

The Islamic Movement in Nigeria (IMN) leader Ibrahim El-Zakzaky is reportedly on his way back to Nigeria days after embarking on a medical trip to India.

Reports from Punch states that the President, Media Forum of IMN, Ibrahim Musa, confirmed that El-Zakzaky and his wife, Zeenat, who were airborne as at the time of reporting, left New Delhi around 5:00 p.m. Nigerian time.

Police has confirmed the arrest of woman filmed beating and locking an orphan in a kennel

The Zone 2 Police Public Relations Officer, Dolapo Badmus has said that the woman who was filmed beating an orphan and locking him in a kennel, has been arrested. The video of the woman assaulting the boy made the rounds on social media about 2 weeks ago and celebrities as well as other social media users had called for justice.

Court grants Atiku’s son-in-law bail

Nicholas Oweibo, a judge of the Federal High Court, in Lagos has granted bail in the sum of N20 million to Abdullahi Babalele, the son-in-law of the Peoples Democratic Party presidential candidate in 2019, Atiku Abubakar.

The ruling was delivered on Thursday after the bail hearing brought before the court by defence counsel, Mike Ozhekome.

LASG advocates STEM addition in school curriculum

The Lagos State Government has called for the addition of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics in the curriculum of secondary schools across the state. The Director-General of Education Quality Assurance, Lagos State Ministry of Education, Ronke Soyombo, said this on Wednesday during the unveiling of a vocational training empowerment programme for pupils of senior secondary schools and school leavers, organised by the Vocational and Professional Development Academy.