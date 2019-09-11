Check out the official trailer for amazing comedy ‘Three Thieves’ starring Frank Donga, Koye Kere-Ekun and Shawn Faqua

Film production, marketing and distribution company, Trino Motion pictures is set to release its second feature film Three Thieves, directed by Udoka Oyeka, and stars Frank Donga, Koye “K10” Kekere-Ekun and Shawn Faqua.

Tega (Koye “K10” kekere-Ekun) a glorified camera man, Oreva (Shawn Faqua) a street hustler a.k.a fraudster and Rukevwe (Frank Donga) a petrol station attendant are three friends living frustrated lives. They believe their luck is about to change when due to a case of mistaken identity, they are contracted to undertake a seemingly low-risk, high-profit theft job for an opportunity to earn millions of naira.

The rib cracking movie shows the guys try to scheme and execute a successful day light theft job whilst out-smarting the police. The amateurs run into trouble when the person actually contracted for the job comes after them.

Featuring amazing actors and top influencers, including Odunlade Adekola, Shaffy Bello, Omotunde Adebowale(Lolo), Enado Odigie, Wofai Fada, Charles Okocha, FunnyBone, child star Angel Unigwe and many more, the movie promises to keep you entertained. You can go to the official movie website here.

Check out the trailer below: