FindYourDifference: Bam Bam, Denola Grey, Linda Osifo, Ahneeka, Ozinna, others step out for Fayrouz 33cl sleek can unveiling

It was a night of glitz and glamour as Nigeria’s premium soft drink brand, Fayrouz launched its new 33cl sleek can soft drink at an exclusive party attended by A-list personalities, celebrities and socialites in Victoria Island, Lagos.

The brand also unveiled a thrilling new campaign tagged ‘Find Your Difference’ featuring media personalities; Denola Grey, Bam Bam, Ozinna, Linda Osifo and Ahneeka, to acknowledge consumers who thirst for excitement and the need to set the winning difference that makes them exceptional.

To celebrate individuals who have identified what makes them different and the one thing that makes them special, the campaign kicked off with visuals of the brand influencers with interesting copies that highlights their points of difference.

“With the unconventional refreshing blend of great-tasting malt and natural fruit flavour, Fayrouz has always differentiated itself from other soft drink brands, and it stands out as the only soft drink with 100% natural ingredients,” said Ngozi Nkwoji, Portfolio Manager, Non-Alcoholic Drinks, Nigerian Breweries Plc.

“With the new 33cl sleek can, we are expanding the options for Fayrouz consumers across the country, while maintaining its unique formulation of goodness, malt, and sparkling water,” she added.

Produced by Nigerian Breweries, the country’s largest brewing company, Fayrouz comes in two distinctive Citrus and Pineapple flavours.

Dubbed the champagne of soft drinks due to its unique features – golden colored liquid with rich foam head all as a result of its barley malt base – Fayrouz is a premium sparkling soft drink for the discerning, mature consumer, and is very popular for its smooth, well-balanced fruit flavours that blend beautifully to make up the perfect cocktail.

Other guests in attendance include; Bayo Oke-Lawal, Elozonam, Dodos Uvieghara, Koye Kekere-Ekun, Sonia Irabor, Eki Ogunbor, Temisan ‘Tea with Tay,’ among others.

To follow the conversation and see updates on the #FindYourDifference campaign, follow @fayrouznigeria on Instagram.