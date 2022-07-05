Infinix VIP Concert with Davido was truly an extraordinary Experience

The #InfinixVIPConcert which held yesterday the 3rd of July, 2022, at the Eko Hotels&Suites, Lagos was headlined by brand ambassador Davido and a host of others. Infinix is always ready to give their fans nothing but the best in not just innovation with new device roll-outs but also entertainment. Thanks to the support of brands like Budweiser, Munch It, Gamer, Nestlé, Boom Play, ATR, and Xpark, they were able to successfully pull off the biggest summer party of the year.

All the guests and fans came ready to have the time of their lives and they sure did with all the performances lined up for the night. The host, Energy Gad came with all the energy, as usual, keeping the crowd extremely entertained.

The performers took fans through energetic dance moves and their favourite songs with shouts of excitement and sing-alongs. Ayra star, Skiibii, Poco Lee, Zinoleesky, Badboy Timz, and Neo had fans bursting through their seams with starstruck hailing and echoes of excitement. Liquorose and Osas were also present at the event having a wonderful time with the performances.

DJ Xclusive and DJ Kaywise kept the party turnt up with their disc jockey skills. For a beautiful wrap-up to the performances for the night, the OBO himself Davido took the crowd through a true VIP performance with everyone agog. The event came to its peak when Davido gave out 2 million naira to a lucky fan at the concert.

The hall was decked out with VR games from Gamr and special visual engagements. It was a perfect time to unwind with the Infinix entertainment Lifestyle on full display. The evening started off with young talents from Infinix campus program, some young acts even won the Infinix cover challenge for Davido. The concert was packed to just the right amount before the performances started. It was an evening of pure vibes, games and videos to capture the memorable evening of fun.

Infinix also presented awards to winners of the various challenges from the Davido cover challenge and all the winners were excited and proudly showing off their gifts.

Stay glued to @infinixnigeria on Instagram and Facebook for more updates on fun activities this season.