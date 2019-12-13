5 Things that Should Matter Today: Naira Marley’s trial adjourned till February 27 and 28

Naira Marley who has been standing trial over an alleged criminal conspiracy and credit card fraud will be rearraigned by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission on February 27, 2020.

During his resumed sitting on Thursday December 12, the first prosecution witness identified as Dalhatu Buhari was cross-examined by his counsel Olalekan Ojo (SAN).

ASUU opposed passage of anti-sexual harassment bill – Omo-Agege

Nigeria’s Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has accused members of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) of strongly opposing passage of the anti-sexual harassment bill in the 8th senate.

The Delta-born senator who reintroduced the bill in the 9th senate, disclosed this while speaking at a policy dialogue on the anti-sexual harrasment bill in Abuja.

Senate orders investigation into invasion of court by DSS over Sowore’s re-arrest

The Senate yesterday, mandated its Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters to investigate the alleged invasion of the Federal High Court Abuja by operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS) to rearrest the publisher of Saharareporters and convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore.

There will be consequences for state that fail to implement the new minimum wage before the December 31st deadline – NLC

The Nigeria Labour Congress has said that there will be consequences for states that fail to implement the new minimum wage before the December 31st ultimatum issued to them.

The union, through its Chairman, Ayuba Wabba, gave the ultimatum to states yet to implement the new wage scheme following a one-day meeting in Abuja on Wednesday, December 11th.

Boris Johnson wins UK elections