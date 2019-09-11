BBNaija 2019: Tacha, Seyi, Khafi and Mike are all strong, competitive housemates but who will be evicted this Sunday?

Sunday’s looming eviction on Big Brother Naija brings tensions, parading a strong quartet of housemates in Tacha, Seyi, Khafi and Mike. Omashola, a strong housemate in his own right, was up for eviction too but he swapped himself out for Seyi with his veto power. In a way, this is Big Brother Naija hitting reset, sending out a message to viewers that it is not afraid of killing its darlings. Tacha and Khafi are insanely famous within the show’s bursting online fan base, Mike is essentially a sweetheart, and Seyi as the grandson of Obafemi Awolowo has been the elevator pitch fans love to wield.

So, what chances do any of them have of surviving? As is so often the case, these housemates are going to be needing their fans more than ever to scale up votes. Since Tacha and Khafi are friends, it will induce an amalgamation of their fanbases. I don’t think the show is ready to evict its strongest female housemates, given the way eviction began with a slaughter were female housemates were almost routinely evicted. Also, this season of the show has been the most feminist, and nothing will be as interesting as a woman winning the N60 million prize. On the other hand, anything can happen to Seyi and Mike. But I think the voting numbers for both of them will be close. But if I have to put my money on anyone that will be saved, it will certainly be Mike. A bloodbath awaits, if Ebuka Obi-Uchendu announces on Sunday that two housemates will be evicted. That said, may the best man or woman survive.