The YNaija Cover – the 12th of August

Comedian Maraji faced backlash today on the internet when she said that there’s only one way to Heaven, which is through Jesus. She implied that other religions were inferior to Christianity and thus echoing the Christianity faith through evangelism.

5 Things that Should Matter Today: Nothing says misplaced priorities than the government saying it’s going to make Tekno a scapegoat

Here are the top 10 influencers of the month

Nepotism in the Nigerian army cost the policemen killed last week their lives

