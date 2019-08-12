The YNaija Cover – the 12th of August

Comedian Maraji faced backlash today on the internet when she said that there’s only one way to Heaven, which is through Jesus. She implied that other religions were inferior to Christianity and thus echoing the Christianity faith through evangelism.
