The Media Blog: Maraji is Building Her Career at Her Own Pace and We Love to See It!

Maraji, whose real name is Gloria Oloruntobi, has taken the world by storm with her hilarious comedy skits on social media. Her unique style of creating content has made her one of the most popular skit comedians in Nigeria and beyond. However, amidst her fame, Maraji is quietly building and moving at her own pace.

Maraji has been in the entertainment industry for quite some time and has achieved a lot in a short time. She has won several awards, including the Social Media Comedian of the Year award at the 2019 ELOY Awards. However, unlike some celebrities who are always in the public eye, Maraji has managed to stay private and focus on her personal life.

Recently, Maraji celebrated her son Jayden’s first birthday. In a post on Instagram, she expressed her joy and gratitude for her son’s life, saying, “My sweetheart is one today.”

Maraji is also married to a Ghanaian man. She has also recently been sharing updates on her life in Ghana, including exploring the country’s culture and cuisine.

The skit maker who planned to move to Ghana with her Ghanaian husband said that it was a very quick wedding.

“From the minute we decided to get married to the day of the wedding, it was less than a month. It was not a big wedding, just his family, my family, in a sitting room,” she said in one of her vlog posts.

She also didn’t expect to be a mum so soon but “shortly after, I got pregnant which is crazy because I have PCOS, and every time I think of pregnancy and kids, I’ve always thought it would definitely take me a while to get pregnant,” she added.

Maraji’s decision to take things at her own pace is admirable. In a world where social media has made everyone’s life a competition, Maraji is choosing to focus on what is important to her. She is building her brand, enjoying her personal life, and creating content that makes people happy.

Maraji’s journey as a new mum and her move to Ghana is also an inspiration to many. She is showing that it is possible to have a successful career and a happy personal life. Her fans appreciate her authenticity and are rooting for her every step of the way.