Rubbin’ Minds Recap: Taaooma isn’t ruling out working with Maraji and we can’t wait

If you missed Sunday’s episode of Rubbin’ Minds, you are in luck. Host Ebuka Obi Uchendu had in-demand Instagram comedian Taaooma on the show, who has gained social media ubiquity for her funny skits revolving around African parenting. Namibian-bred, Apaokagi Maryam (her real name) has been making skits since 2015 but had her big break last year, capturing public consciousness and being such a prolific machine.

Taaooma is an exciting new player in an industry where men, have so long, been gatekeepers. Her brand of clone comedy is rooted in the relatable but complicated relationships between African parents and their children, an idea suggested to her by her boyfriend. She tells Ebuka that she didn’t know what direction she had for comedy, didn’t think she would be making skits.

”Until I met my boyfriend Abula, he’s a Nigerian music video director,” she adds. Further down in the interview, Ebuka addresses the constant comparison between her and closest competitor Maraji, whose shtick feels more versatile. ”I always like to ignore,” she says, and when Ebuka asks if she will ever work with her in the future, she replies, ”Sure, I would like to work with her.”

Catch up with the rest of the interview below: