The Future Awards Africa announces call for nomination 2020 in partnership with The African Union Commission

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) partners with the African Union Commission towards achieving 1 million By 2021 Initiative.

The initiative was launched in April 2019 at the African Union Commission by the Chairperson of the AUC H.E Moussa Faki Mahamat and intends to deliver at least 1 million opportunities to young Africans in the areas of Education, Employment, Entrepreneurship, and Engagement by 2021. The partnership provides an opportunity to shine a spotlight on young Africans who are providing exceptional solutions in their communities. These solutions are in the four thematic areas of the initiative. The AUC is rolling out a continental tour to entrench young Africans in community engagement efforts. TFAA is rolling out a tour to reward excellence continentally.

Since its inaugural edition in 2005, TFAA has built and supported a vibrant network of inspiring youth in the leadership space, with thousands of members who have achieved distinction against barriers of tribe, economic instability, religious differences, and government policies.

“We are very pleased about the partnership especially because it will do wonders in touching young people in communities we rely on reaching through partners. The tour across the continent will see us engage with brilliant Africans and we are excited to see how that will have a cascading effect. This partnership will be one of the ways the ethos of the AUC will be brought to life and brings us closer to achieving the goals of Agenda 2063 which seeks to achieve an Africa whose development is people-driven, relying on the potential of African people,” said Ms. Amanda Chukwudozie, the Youth Engagement Officer in the Youth Division at the AUC.

According to the Chief Operating Officer, The Future Awards Africa, Bukonla Adebakin, “This year, we present ‘The Convocation’ as a way of passing the torch and reminding ourselves to fulfill our promises of building a better Africa. For us, this means that the first set of awardees have all passed the age benchmark of 31. We are proud to identify and select stars across Africa, and we are privileged to be a part of their stories even before the world begins to recognize their efforts. As we embark on an Africa-wide tour, we are definitely excited to find new nominees for the new edition.

The search continues for young achievers fulfilling the promise of the continent, and The Future Awards Africa is proud to demonstrate the rich and diverse examples of positive change catalyzed by these young ideas,” she added.

With the Community Action Award as an Africa-wide category, the public is encouraged to nominate trailblazers in their communities between 18 and 31 years for the 15 categories, ranging from Enterprise, Art, Wellbeing, Content Creation, Professional service, Music, and more. Eligible persons must have made considerable impact within the last year and should have easily-accessible documentation of their achievements.

Nominations can be made by visiting awards.thefutureafrica.com and the details of the nominations can be viewed below: