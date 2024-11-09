Article

Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) is back with its 18th edition, welcoming and recognising incredible young talent across the African continent.

Themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring”, this year’s award show aims to particularly spotlight the unique individuals across Africa, congratulating and celebrating them for their consistency, surpassing their challenges and creating impactful moments in the lives of their fans and Africans.

The Future Awards Africa jury members include Laide Adetutu, Obinna Okerekeocha, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Tega Oghenejobo, ID Cabasa, Ikenna Ogbudikpa, Yemisi Akinbobola, Paul Onwuanibe, Olumide F. Makanjuola, Omoyemi Akerele, and Ifeoma Okonkwo.

Hosted by Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya and last year’s TFAA Prize for Fashion winner Veekee James, the 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) will be taking place on November 10, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Here are the nominations for this year’s The Future Awards Africa (TFAA):

Education

  • Odunayo Aliu
  • Kudakwashe Foya
  • Obasanjo Fajemirokun
  • Jennifer Jonathan
  • Aramide Kayode

Journalism

  • Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
  • Zainab Bala
  • Blessings Mosugu
  • Eniola Olatunji
  • Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation 

  • Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
  • Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
  • Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
  • Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
  • Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

  • Shamsuddeen Jibril
  • Zonna (Zo Culture)
  • Anita Ashiru
  • Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
  • Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Music

  • Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)
  • Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
  • Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)
  • Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
  • John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

  • Victor Boniface
  • Ademola Lookman
  • Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
  • Amy Okonkwo
  • Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

  • Genoveva Umeh
  • Uche Montana
  • Mike Afolarin
  • Kayode Ojuolape
  • Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)

Arts and Literature

  • Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
  • Samson Bakare
  • Sylvestre Nsengimana
  • Ahmed Alsagheer
  • Damilare Kuku

Photography

  • Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
  • Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
  • Chika Onuu
  • Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
  • Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)

Activism and Advocacy 

  • Fauzuddeen Mahmud
  • Amrah Aliyu
  • Jude McKelvin Oseh
  • Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
  • Mukthar Halilu Modibbo

Fashion

  • Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)
  • Phupho Gumede K
  • Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)
  • Amy Aghomi
  • Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe)

Health and Fitness

  • Olabintan Odunola
  • Yewande Benn
  • Kiki Diorgu
  • Olusina Ajidahun
  • Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

  • Chioma Ukpabi
  • Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
  • Doreen Omosele
  • Stanley Anigbogu
  • Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Law

  • Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
  • Anita Osarieme
  • Victoria Oloni
  • Ayooluwa Oderinde
  • Bernice Asein

Film

  • Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)
  • Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)
  • Tola Okodugha
  • Fadamana Okwong
  • Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

  • Hammed Kayode Alabi
  • Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
  • Felix Ohaeri
  • Stanley Nweke-Eze
  • Aboyowa Ikpobe

Entrepreneuship 

  • Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)
  • Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
  • Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment)
  • Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)
  • Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

  • Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
  • Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)
  • Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)
  • Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics)
  • Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship 

  • Victor Okpala
  • Hakeem Akiode
  • Debbie Larry-Izamoje
  • Mary Edoro
  • Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

  • Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)
  • Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
  • Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
  • Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
  • Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

  • Etimbuk Imuk
  • Esohe Ekunwe
  • Azeez Salawu
  • Nyifamu Manzo

Governance

  • Muhammad Sani Kassim
  • Abdulhaleem Ringim
  • Damilola Yusuf Adelodun
  • Naufal Ahmad
  • Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade
Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija November 16, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

YNaija November 11, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It |Grammys, Doris Simeon, Ayra Starr, Tyla, Peter Okoye

Doris Simeon reveals how her ex-husband forbade her from seeing her son Nollywood actress Doris Simeon shared her experiences with ...

YNaija November 4, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case Your Missed It | Netflix, Dimeji Ajibola, Bobrisky, Solomon Buchi

Nigerian filmmakers shine at the Netflix “Lights, Camera, Naija” event Nigerian actors, actresses, and filmmakers were all present at the ...

YNaija November 2, 2024

Top 5 Podcasts of the Week | Nigeria

This week, we have all been entertained by our favourite podcasters, updating us about their real-life experiences, mistakes, and lessons ...

YNaija October 28, 2024

Mr Macaroni Opens Up to Chude about His Participation in the 2020 #EndSARS Protest

Nigerian media personality and political activist Debo Adebowale (Mr Macaroni) has opened up to Chude Jideonwo, sharing insights into how ...

YNaija October 28, 2024

Weekend Recap In Case You Missed It | Ckay, Olamide, Maria, Korty EO, Phyno

Korty EO opens up about being forced not to publish an interview video with Davido Nigerian media personality Korty EO ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail