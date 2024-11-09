Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) is back with its 18th edition, welcoming and recognising incredible young talent across the African continent.

Themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring”, this year’s award show aims to particularly spotlight the unique individuals across Africa, congratulating and celebrating them for their consistency, surpassing their challenges and creating impactful moments in the lives of their fans and Africans.

The Future Awards Africa jury members include Laide Adetutu, Obinna Okerekeocha, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Tega Oghenejobo, ID Cabasa, Ikenna Ogbudikpa, Yemisi Akinbobola, Paul Onwuanibe, Olumide F. Makanjuola, Omoyemi Akerele, and Ifeoma Okonkwo.

Hosted by Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya and last year’s TFAA Prize for Fashion winner Veekee James, the 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) will be taking place on November 10, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Here are the nominations for this year’s The Future Awards Africa (TFAA):

Education

Odunayo Aliu

Kudakwashe Foya

Obasanjo Fajemirokun

Jennifer Jonathan

Aramide Kayode

Journalism

Adesuwa Giwa Osagie

Zainab Bala

Blessings Mosugu

Eniola Olatunji

Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye

Content Creation

Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)

Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)

Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)

Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)

Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)

Creativity and Innovation

Shamsuddeen Jibril

Zonna (Zo Culture)

Anita Ashiru

Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)

Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)

Music

Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)

Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)

Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)

Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)

John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)

Sport

Victor Boniface

Ademola Lookman

Sukurat Aiyelagbegan

Amy Okonkwo

Elizabeth Oshoba

Acting

Genoveva Umeh

Uche Montana

Mike Afolarin

Kayode Ojuolape

Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)

Arts and Literature

Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)

Samson Bakare

Sylvestre Nsengimana

Ahmed Alsagheer

Damilare Kuku

Photography

Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)

Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)

Chika Onuu

Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)

Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)

Activism and Advocacy

Fauzuddeen Mahmud

Amrah Aliyu

Jude McKelvin Oseh

Tolulope Theresa Gbenro

Mukthar Halilu Modibbo

Fashion

Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)

Phupho Gumede K

Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)

Amy Aghomi

Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe)

Health and Fitness

Olabintan Odunola

Yewande Benn

Kiki Diorgu

Olusina Ajidahun

Amanda Ihemebiri

Community Action

Chioma Ukpabi

Damilola Uzoma-Udoma

Doreen Omosele

Stanley Anigbogu

Ridwan AbdulRazaq

Law

Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa

Anita Osarieme

Victoria Oloni

Ayooluwa Oderinde

Bernice Asein

Film

Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)

Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)

Tola Okodugha

Fadamana Okwong

Feyifunmi Oginni

Professional Service

Hammed Kayode Alabi

Mark-Anthony Ezeoha

Felix Ohaeri

Stanley Nweke-Eze

Aboyowa Ikpobe

Entrepreneuship

Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)

Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)

Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment)

Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)

Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)

Technology

Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)

Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)

Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)

Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics)

Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)

Intrapreneurship

Victor Okpala

Hakeem Akiode

Debbie Larry-Izamoje

Mary Edoro

Salman Dantata

On Air Personality

Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)

Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)

Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)

Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu

Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)

Agriculture

Etimbuk Imuk

Esohe Ekunwe

Azeez Salawu

Nyifamu Manzo

Governance