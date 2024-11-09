Here Are The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) Nominees Ahead Of The Award Night

The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) is back with its 18th edition, welcoming and recognising incredible young talent across the African continent.
Themed “Celebrating the Great and Daring”, this year’s award show aims to particularly spotlight the unique individuals across Africa, congratulating and celebrating them for their consistency, surpassing their challenges and creating impactful moments in the lives of their fans and Africans.
The Future Awards Africa jury members include Laide Adetutu, Obinna Okerekeocha, Nkemdilim Uwaje Begho, Tega Oghenejobo, ID Cabasa, Ikenna Ogbudikpa, Yemisi Akinbobola, Paul Onwuanibe, Olumide F. Makanjuola, Omoyemi Akerele, and Ifeoma Okonkwo.
Hosted by Guinness World Record holder for the longest marathon chess game, Tunde Onakoya and last year’s TFAA Prize for Fashion winner Veekee James, the 18th edition of The Future Awards Africa (TFAA) will be taking place on November 10, 2024, at the Balmoral Convention Centre, 6-8 Ahmadu Bello Way, Victoria Island, Lagos.
Here are the nominations for this year’s The Future Awards Africa (TFAA):
Education
- Odunayo Aliu
- Kudakwashe Foya
- Obasanjo Fajemirokun
- Jennifer Jonathan
- Aramide Kayode
Journalism
- Adesuwa Giwa Osagie
- Zainab Bala
- Blessings Mosugu
- Eniola Olatunji
- Abubakar Ibrahim Olaye
Content Creation
- Isaac Olayiwola (Layi Wasabi)
- Winifred Nwania (Zeelicious)
- Joseph Onaolapo (Jay On Air)
- Nonye Udeogu (This Thing Called Fashion)
- Folagade Banks (Mama Deola)
Creativity and Innovation
- Shamsuddeen Jibril
- Zonna (Zo Culture)
- Anita Ashiru
- Salvation Uzoma (Ke0la)
- Ibukunoluwa Ajagbe (IBQuake)
Music
- Chimamanda Chukwuma Pearl (Qing Madi)
- Ayobami Alli-Hakeem (AnEndlessOcean)
- Daniel Etiese Benson (BNXN)
- Michael Adebayo Olayinka (Ruger)
- John Saviours Udomboso (Young John)
Sport
- Victor Boniface
- Ademola Lookman
- Sukurat Aiyelagbegan
- Amy Okonkwo
- Elizabeth Oshoba
Acting
- Genoveva Umeh
- Uche Montana
- Mike Afolarin
- Kayode Ojuolape
- Jide Oyegbile (J-Blaze)
Arts and Literature
- Mayowa Alabi (ShutaBug)
- Samson Bakare
- Sylvestre Nsengimana
- Ahmed Alsagheer
- Damilare Kuku
Photography
- Omoboyejo Oyewusi (ItsBoye)
- Onuchukwu Timothy (MyDadsBoss)
- Chika Onuu
- Enoshowo Eworo (Captured by Adesuwa)
- Ifeoluwa Babalola (SnappCode)
Activism and Advocacy
- Fauzuddeen Mahmud
- Amrah Aliyu
- Jude McKelvin Oseh
- Tolulope Theresa Gbenro
- Mukthar Halilu Modibbo
Fashion
- Ikechukwu Urum (Founder Jabari Model Management)
- Phupho Gumede K
- Muftau Femi Ajose (Founder Cute Saint)
- Amy Aghomi
- Olayinka Ashogbon (Founder AshLuxe)
Health and Fitness
- Olabintan Odunola
- Yewande Benn
- Kiki Diorgu
- Olusina Ajidahun
- Amanda Ihemebiri
Community Action
- Chioma Ukpabi
- Damilola Uzoma-Udoma
- Doreen Omosele
- Stanley Anigbogu
- Ridwan AbdulRazaq
Law
- Rosemond Phil-Othihiwa
- Anita Osarieme
- Victoria Oloni
- Ayooluwa Oderinde
- Bernice Asein
Film
- Akinkunle Michael Akinrogunde (AMA Psalmist)
- Praise Onyeagwalam (Director Pink)
- Tola Okodugha
- Fadamana Okwong
- Feyifunmi Oginni
Professional Service
- Hammed Kayode Alabi
- Mark-Anthony Ezeoha
- Felix Ohaeri
- Stanley Nweke-Eze
- Aboyowa Ikpobe
Entrepreneuship
- Promise Ovai Kenneth-Odum (CEO Rukkies Decor)
- Oluwole Fapohunda (CEO Seven30 Real Estate Ltd)
- Bayo Lawal (Co-Founder Dukiya Investment)
- Miracle Onuoha (CEO The Fluiide Company Ltd)
- Williams Fatayo (CEO MovebytruQ)
Technology
- Tobi Ololade (Founder Dojah)
- Itunu Olufemi (Founder Brainary Technology Education)
- Johnson Jaiyeola (CEO Helgg Scooters LTD)
- Femi Aluko (CEO & Co-Founder Chowdeck Logistics)
- Kelvin Umechukwu (CEO & Co-Founder Bumpa)
Intrapreneurship
- Victor Okpala
- Hakeem Akiode
- Debbie Larry-Izamoje
- Mary Edoro
- Salman Dantata
On Air Personality
- Seyebomi Ogunsanya (Sheye Banks)
- Ope Keshinro (SwitOpe)
- Ita Nsikan-Abasi Asuquo (Grandprince Ita)
- Emmanuella Isioma Odiatu
- Osato Edokpayi (Osato EDK)
Agriculture
- Etimbuk Imuk
- Esohe Ekunwe
- Azeez Salawu
- Nyifamu Manzo
Governance
- Muhammad Sani Kassim
- Abdulhaleem Ringim
- Damilola Yusuf Adelodun
- Naufal Ahmad
- Ayisat Agbaje-Okunade
