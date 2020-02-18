Ighalo plays against Chelsea, makes history; Sharia Council dares Boko Haram – 5 Things that Should Matter Today

Nigeria’s Odion Ighalo made history on Monday night as he came on for new club Manchester United in the 2-0 win over Chelsea at Stamford Bridge, replacing Anthony Martial in the 90th minute.

Ighalo wearing the number 25 jersey, broke two records on Monday night – He is now the first Nigerian player to play for United since the creation of the club 142 years ago and the 200th player to make an appearance for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Agba Jalingo gains freedom after spending six months in prison

Publisher of Cross River Watch, Agba Jalingo, has regained freedom after spending 6 months in prison. Recall the journalist was charged with conspiracy, terrorism, treasonable felony and an attempt to topple the state government after he published a story of how Governor Ben Ayade of Cross River allegedly approved and diverted N500 million meant for the state’s microfinance bank.

INEC barred from de-registering 31 political parties

The Independent National Electoral Commission has been restrained from deregistering 31 political parties.

Justice Anwuli Chikere of the Federal High Court who presided over the interlocutory motion stated that the legal rights of the affected political parties has to be protected as the electoral commission failed to oppose the application by the applicants.

US threatened to retrieve $308m looted by Abacha if it’s stolen again – EFCC

The Secretary of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), Mr. Olanipekun Olukoyede has disclosed that the United States Government threatened to retrieve the $308million looted and stashed abroad by former Head of State, the late Gen Sani Abacha, if it is ”stolen again” in Nigeria after being repatriated.

Recall that the Federal Government and United States government signed a repatriation pact on February 4, for the return of the looted money.

Shariah Council dares Boko Haram leader Shekau to come out of hiding

The Supreme Council for Shar’ah in Nigeria have dared Boko Haram’s leader, Abubakar Shekau to come out from hiding and face the country’s military if he is courageous enough.

The Muslim group who reacted to a video clip in which Shekau confessed to killing a founding member of the Council, Sheikh Ja’afar Mahmud Adam (R) and also issued threats to another member of the Council who is also a serving minister Isa Pantami, reminded President Muhammadu Buhari of the campaign promise he made in 2015 to end Boko Haram insurgency.