Following report exposing corruption TETFUND revokes funding for Nigerian lecturers

TETFUND

Nigerian lecturers are about to learn the hard way that ‘there is rice at home’. Last we wrote about how the Tertiary Education Trust Fund (TETFUND), the country’s premiere funding engine for scientific research in universities and other tertiary institutions discovered after a thorough audit of its grants that Nigerian lecturers who applied for grants from the organization had been embezzling the funds they received and diverting it into personal use.

This is big news because the Nigerian government has been routinely accused of not funding scientific research in the country and limiting the ability of universities and other tertiary institutions to compete favorably with global peers.

Buhari has been taking these accusations seriously because in January, he sacked the executive secretary of TETFUND Abdullahi Bafa,  and requested the internal audit which led to these revelations. Now the presidency is taking things a step further and actually instituting consequences for the widespread misuse of grant funding by University lecturers and tutors in other tertiary institutions.

TETFUND’s director of research and development Salihu Bakari has announced that from now on TETFUND will no longer sponsor lecturers and professors to attend scientific conferences within the country and outside of it. Conferences are integral to the career growth of academics as it offerst the unique opportunity to collaborate with their peers from other countries and present academic papers which are then peer reviewed and accepted. The acceptance of an academic paper legitimizes the research that was done the arrive at that paper and cements the name of the team who did the experimentation as authorities in the field, which can lead to lucrative consultation and public speaking opportunities.

Sources close to TETFUND have suggested as a many as 50% of all lecturers who receive grant funding of any kind from the organization divert the funds. This will at least give the organization time to implement stronger deterrents for embezzlement and sanitize the system.

Tags: , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published.

You may also like

Editor February 17, 2020

Uber & Taxify have no place in @JideSanwoolu’s mega-city

Over the last 3 weeks the Lagos state government has made life extremely difficult for poorer Lagosians. Starting with the ...

Editor February 14, 2020

First they came for #Okadas, now they’re coming for your SIM cards

If there is one trait the Nigerian government shares across federal, state and local government levels, it is their unrealistic ...

Edwin Okolo February 14, 2020

Coronavirus: As expected, Nigeria has failed its citizens in Wuhan

When it was announced in December 2019 that a new virus, the Coronavirus had started to affect citizens in Wuhan ...

Chioma Iwunze-Ibiam February 12, 2020

Are Remote Workers More Productive Than Traditional Office Employees?

Are you looking for ways to maximize the productivity of your workforce? Are some of them insisting on work-from-home flexibility ...

Editor February 12, 2020

Forget innovation, Nigerian universities must first conquer corruption

As the world scrambles to uncover a lasting cure for the new Coronavirus (which is a mutated strain of the ...

Editor February 7, 2020

Never mind Nigeria’s closed borders, we have a new visa policy

Nigeria is quite the country of contradictions. Mid-2019, the Nigerian Customs authority, with express consent from the Presidency chose to ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail