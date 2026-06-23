YNaija Daily Recap | Top Headlines Today

Senate Adjourns Emergency Plenary on State Police Following Lawmaker’s Death

El-Rufai to File No-Case Submission as DSS Closes Wiretapping Trial Case

Serie A Side Lazio Appoints Gennaro Gattuso as New Head Coach

Peller Says an Unmarried Elderly Man Is Still a Boy

Yul Edochie Says “Real Men Don’t Cry Over Women”

Senate Adjourns Emergency Plenary on State Police Following Lawmaker’s Death

The Senate has adjourned its emergency plenary session convened to consider the proposed creation of state police and other urgent national matters following the death of a member of the House of Representatives. The decision was taken out of respect for the deceased lawmaker and to allow members of the National Assembly to participate in mourning activities. The postponement means deliberations on the highly anticipated state police bill, which supporters believe could strengthen local security responses, will be delayed until a new date is announced by the Senate leadership.

El-Rufai to File No-Case Submission as DSS Closes Wiretapping Trial Case

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai is set to file a no-case submission after the Department of State Services (DSS) formally closed its prosecution in his alleged wiretapping trial before the Federal High Court in Abuja. The DSS is prosecuting El-Rufai on a five-count charge bordering on the alleged unlawful interception of communications and breaches of national security laws, stemming from claims he made during a television interview about intercepting conversations involving National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu. El-Rufai’s legal team argues that the prosecution failed to establish sufficient evidence to warrant him opening a defence and will ask the court to dismiss the charges. The court also rejected his request to relax his bail conditions and adjourned the case until September 22 for the filing and adoption of the no-case submission.

Serie A Side Lazio Appoints Gennaro Gattuso as New Head Coach

Italian club S.S. Lazio has officially appointed former Italy manager Gennaro Gattuso as their new head coach. The former AC Milan midfielder replaces Maurizio Sarri following a disappointing season in which Lazio finished ninth in Serie A and missed out on European qualification. Reports indicate that Gattuso has signed a two-year contract worth around €1.5 million per season. The 48-year-old returns to club management just months after stepping down as Italy coach following the Azzurri’s failure to qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Lazio said it is confident that Gattuso’s experience, professionalism, and determination will help the club achieve its sporting objectives.

Peller Says an Unmarried Elderly Man Is Still a Boy

Popular TikTok creator Peller has sparked debate online after stating that an elderly man who is not married is “still a boy.” Speaking during a live session, Peller argued that marriage is a major marker of maturity and responsibility for men, suggesting that age alone does not make someone a fully grown man. His comments generated mixed reactions on social media, with some agreeing that marriage signifies responsibility and stability, while others countered that personal fulfilment and adulthood should not be defined solely by marital status.

Yul Edochie Says “Real Men Don’t Cry Over Women”

Nollywood actor Yul Edochie has stirred debate on social media after declaring that “real men don’t cry over women,” arguing that men should remain emotionally strong and avoid becoming devastated by romantic setbacks. In his post, Edochie encouraged men to focus on self-improvement, resilience, and personal growth rather than allowing failed relationships to define them. His comments generated mixed reactions online, with some supporters agreeing that men should develop emotional toughness, while critics argued that expressing emotions and heartbreak does not diminish masculinity.