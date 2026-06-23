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Cynthia Ugwudike
June 23, 2026

Cynthia Ugwudike 

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Cynthia Ugwudike is a 26-year-old textile artist and illustrator who began her career in 2024 after documenting her learning process for making rugs on X (formerly Twitter). Before venturing into a career as a textile artist, Cynthia was a product designer for five years, a talent she has continued to draw on in creating her upcoming home goods brand, “Inkan.” 

Cynthia Ugwudike is a creative at heart who, in addition to creating unique textile products such as rugs, duvets, and clothing, has also documented her journey of creating clay kitchen utensils and home goods. In 2024, she hosted her first exhibition titled “In The Eyes Of My Lover,” where she showcased textile products inspired by her life and her journey to textile artistry; since then, Cynthia has produced several textile products and built an established career as a creative. 

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