The Afrobeat Signature: Why is Every Black Foreign Artist Leaning Towards Afrobeat?

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Afrobeats artists collaborating with Black artists of all nationalities has become a major trend, and it has us wondering, what is it about Afrobeats that has Black foreign artists leaning towards it now?

Why is Afrobeat Dominating?

Afrobeat has become the go-to African genre for Black foreign artists and artists in the diaspora, and for many who have tapped into the Afrobeat sound, the pull has been how much Afrobeat provides a chance for them to reconnect with the African aspect of their identity while pushing forward the unapologetic Black heritage that still leaves room for exploring modern pop, R&B, and sonic landscapes. Here are a few other reasons why black foreign artists could be leaning towards Afrobeats:

Cultural Reconnection

Black foreign artists often openly discuss how much living in certain parts of the world disconnects them from their identities as Africans. The choice to lean into Afrobeat for these artists is a way for them to reconnect with their African heritage and a way to connect with the source of African music, with Afrobeat being the most globalized genre.

Commercial Leverage

For many of these Black foreign artists, collaborating with Afrobeat artists is a way to broaden their reach. Afrobeat is a rapidly growing music market and industry, and artists like Chris Brown, who have collaborated with Afrobeat artists, have been able to build a dedicated audience in the Nigerian music listeners’ landscape.

Black Power

The popularity of the Big 3 Nigerian artists (Davido, Burna Boy, and Wizkid), amongst others, has shifted the global outlook on Afrobeats. It is now seen as a luxurious and exciting genre of music, with all the creativity an artist needs to tap into.

Exploration

The music industry follows trends, and Afrobeat offers a range of sounds, from Jazz to highlife and dancehall. For Black foreign artists who gravitate towards exploration, Afrobeats is the right sound to explore:

The Advantage Of Foreign Artists Leaning Into Afrobeats

There are many reasons why Afrobeat should welcome interest from Black foreign artists in the genre, but the most important is the cultural impact and recognition it brings to Afrobeat. Here’s how:

Cultural Impact

The globalization Afrobeat is currently enjoying also stems from the recent rise of Black foreign artists like Aya Nakamura, Future, and Ciara in the genre. When Beyoncé released the album “Lion Is King,” the infusion of Afrobeat into it was a huge cultural boost for the genre, and it is a boost the industry continues to benefit from even now.

The Recognition

Afrobeat has gained global recognition in major music markets and abroad due to Black foreign artists either collaborating with Afrobeat artists or exploring the sound in their own music. The infusion of the signature Afrobeat sound has helped ensure that the genre does not remain in a localized box, instead birthing big cross-border hits.

What do we think?

The exploration of Afrobeats by Black foreign artists is, in addition to the current globalization of Afrobeats, a positive boost for the industry. With this, Afrobeat artists gain greater visibility and the chance to work alongside foreign artists who understand or relate to African culture and storytelling.