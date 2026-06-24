Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Osas Ighodaro Lands Lead Role in Nolly-Bollywood Micro-Drama

The Afrobeat Signature: Why is Every Black Foreign Artist Leaning Towards Afrobeat?

Osas Ighodaro lands lead role in Nolly-Bollywood micro-drama

Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Love Story’ performance at NFL event

Trump to join FIFA President for 2026 World Cup Trophy presentation

US sanctions Nigerian man and three firms over alleged ISIS funding connections

Court moved Odumodublvck’s assault case to October

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Osas Ighodaro lands lead role in Nolly-Bollywood micro-drama

Nollywood actress and television host Osas Ighodaro has been cast in a new micro-drama series titled “Imported Bahu.” Executive producer Hamisha Daryani Ahuja announced the project on Instagram on Monday.

The Nolly-Bollywood comedy-drama pairs Ighodaro with Indian actor and model Rajniesh Duggall. It follows a cross-cultural romance shaped by love, family secrets and unexpected changes.

Imported Bahu will premiere exclusively on LebaraPlay on July 2, 2026. Ahuja described the project as Forever 7 Entertainment’s first vertical micro-drama series.

Taylor Swift surprises fans with ‘Love Story’ performance at NFL event

Taylor Swift made a surprise appearance at Tight End University in Nashville, Tennessee, where she performed at the Tight Ends and Friends Concert. The event opened the annual three-day training camp founded by Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen for NFL tight ends.

The singer joined country star Lainey Wilson on stage to perform her hit song Love Story. Swift told the cheering crowd that the song had been requested by “a very special tight end”, George Kittle.

The concert also featured surprise sets from Dan and Shay and Chase Rice. Swift previously appeared at the event last year, when she performed an acoustic version of Shake It Off during an afterparty.

Trump to join FIFA President for 2026 World Cup Trophy presentation

US President Donald Trump will present the 2026 FIFA World Cup trophy alongside FIFA president Gianni Infantino after the final on July 19. The match will take place at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, which will be called New York New Jersey Stadium during the tournament.

Infantino confirmed the plan during an appearance on Fox & Friends, saying he and Trump would hand the trophy to the winning team together. The FIFA president previously handled the presentation alone at the 2018 and 2022 World Cup finals.

Trump has appeared with Infantino at several FIFA events, including the 2025 World Cup draw. Although he has not yet attended a match at the tournament, he recently watched an NBA Finals game between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs.

US sanctions Nigerian man and three firms over alleged ISIS funding connections

The United States has designated a Nigerian national and three Nigerian companies as alleged financial facilitators for the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, also known as ISIS. The action was part of a wider move against three individuals and six entities accused of helping the group move funds across borders.

The US State Department identified Mukhtar Adamu Muhammad as being linked to ISIS West Africa. It also named Generation Currency Bureau de Change Limited, Manhattan Bureau de Change Limited and Nine to Nine Exchange Bureau de Change Limited as firms allegedly connected to him and the network.

US officials said the designations cover people and organisations operating across France, Syria, Türkiye and Nigeria. The State Department said the network helped ISIS transfer money internationally, adding that the sanctions aim to disrupt the group’s financial activities.

Court moved Odumodublvck’s assault case to October

A Federal High Court in Abuja has postponed the assault and battery case against rapper Odumodublvck until October 13 and 14. The case was filed by Levi Ogbogiri, known as Kraziecent, who accused the musician of attacking him during a public event in December 2024.

Ogbogiri alleged that he was taking photos and videos when the incident happened. He claimed the alleged attack caused emotional distress and damaged his iPhone 15 Pro Max.

At the latest hearing, Odumodublvck’s lawyer asked for more time to prepare the defence. Although the claimant’s lawyer objected and requested a ₦500,000 cost penalty, the judge granted the adjournment without imposing sanctions.