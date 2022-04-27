The Force is Back! Trendupp Awards officially kicks off nominations for 2022

Trendupp Africa – Nigeria’s first-ever reward-based platform where creatives – has officially announced the second edition of their awards – Trendupp Awards. Standing on the premise to celebrate creativity and the power of influence through the excellent use of social media, Trendupp Awards is aimed at recognising content creators, influencers, and brands across Nigeria based on different niches for their creative work. 

Trendupp Awards 2022 will again look to celebrate the excellent use of social media platforms such as Twitter, TikTok, Instagram, and YouTube by honouring the brains behind the creative content. The maiden edition of the awards was held in July 2021 and received a whopping 91,000 nomination entries in sixteen categories which resulted in 96 nominees and eventually sixteen winners with over a hundred thousand virtual attendance across Nigeria. 

Trendupp Awards 2022

According to Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr., CEO, Trendupp Africa, “it’s truly unbelievable how much in the past one year influencers and content creators have morphed and grown in leaps and bound. They have shed light to pressing social issues, educated us and kept us entertained through their various creative content. This year, we are back to recognise them for their sheer audacity.” 

Nominations are officially open to the general public, to nominate their favourite content creators, influencers, and brands across the following categories; Force of Content: Tik-Tok, Force of Lifestyle Content, Force of Creative Arts, Force of Instagram, Force of Content: Twitter, Force of Virality, Force of  Online Sensation, Force of Food Content, Force of Comedy Skits, Force of YouTube, Force of Tech Content, Force of Wellness, Force of Social Good, Force of Blogging, Force of Collaboration and the most coveted award of the night – the Force of Influence.  

To nominate your favourite influencers/content creators for any of these categories, visit; www.trenduppawards.com 

Further details on the award can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp & website www.trenduppawards.com

Trendupp Africa is one of the subsidiaries of DottsMediaHouse – Africa’s foremost digital marketing firm, known as a leading force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria.  

