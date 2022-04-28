Court remands suspected teenage robbers nicknamed Oyenusi, Anini, Osunbor; Senate passes bill prohibiting payment of kidnap ransom | 5 Things That Should Matter Today

DSS alleges plot to bomb worship, recreation centres

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the five top Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss:

DSS alleges plot to bomb worship, recreation centres

A spokesperson for the Department of State Services (DSS), Peter Afunanya Monday, in a statement disclosed a plot by criminal elements to bomb worship and relaxation centres during and after the Sallah holidays.

He added that his organisation had uncovered a ploy by suspected criminal gangs to forge an alliance to launch further attacks on critical infrastructure.

FG pours more funds into power sector despite low performance

To boost electricity supply, the Federal Executive Council (FEC), presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari, again approved multi-billion naira contracts for the power sector Wednesday.

Minister of Power, Abubakar Aliyu, while briefing State House correspondents, said the cost of the projects, which includes the procurement of power transformers and construction of a 260km transmission line in Kebbi, will cost ₦21.7 billion.

This is coming two weeks after the Council approved ₦1.4 billion for the purchase of additional equipment for the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN).

FG approves ₦853m to engage consultants for Ajaokuta steel company concessioning

The minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed says the FEC has approved ₦853.25 million to engage consultants for the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Company and national iron ore complex, Itakpe, Kogi.

“Council approved the engagement of transaction advisors for consultancy services for the concession of Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited and also the National Iron Ore Mining Complex in Itakpe in favour of Messrs CPCS Transform Consortium in the sum of ₦853,266,644.4 inclusive of 7.5 per cent VAT,” he said.

Senate passes bill prohibiting payment of kidnap ransom

A bill, an amendment of the Terrorism (Prevention) Act, 2013, seeking to prohibit the payment of ransom has passed the third reading in the senate.

The bill was passed by the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday after Opeyemi Bamidele, chairman of the committee on judiciary, presented a report.

“The overall import of this bill is to discourage the rising spate of kidnapping and abduction for ransom in Nigeria, which is fast spreading across the country,” the senator representing Ekiti central said.

Court remands suspected teenage robbers who adopted the names ‘Anini’, ‘Oyenusi’, ‘Osunbor’

Suspected teenage robbers – Timilehin Femi, 13, called Anini; Ojo Sunday, 16, Oyenusi, and the third, Monday Osunbor – in Ondo, who adopted the names of notorious robbers of the past, have been remanded in the custody of the state security outfit codenamed Amotekun Corps.

Two women, Kehinde Ayodele and Iyabo Femi, who are mothers of two of the suspects, were also arraigned for allegedly making charms for their children against police arrest.

The gang said they carried out several operations in the Akure metropolis.