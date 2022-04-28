BAT restates commitment to zero accidents at work

BAT has invited the public and its stakeholders “to join us in celebrating the excellent performances of our sites across West and Central Africa that contribute towards our zero-accident drive”. Making this statement in celebration of this year’s World Day for Safety and Health at Work, Yarub Al-Bahrani, the Area Director for BAT in West and Central Africa, restated the Company’s commitment to zero accidents in all operations.

Continuing in his statement, Al-Bahrani said: “At BAT, we have always been committed to providing a safe working environment for all our workers. Since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, health and safety at work took on an even greater significance. In our business, we continue to maintain an even sharper focus on wellbeing, health, and safety. This is central to our transformation and pursuit to build A Better Tomorrow™.”

The leading consumer goods company, which was adjudged in January for the fifth consecutive year as a top employer by the Top Employer Institute, noted the achievement of several safety milestones that are in line with its corporate resolve to prioritize a safe work environment for all employees on the journey to A Better Tomorrow™.

Specifically, the Company achieved zero lost-time incidents throughout 2021 at its Ibadan Factory, despite hundreds of people walking through its gates daily. Supported by myriads of trucks and equipment at its highly mechanised factory, and over three hundred cars on the road daily, across its commercial operations in the West and Central Africa Area, the company’s drivers and employees similarly recorded a reduction in road accidents when compared with the previous year.

“Our ambition, which is reflected in our 2021 Group Environmental Social Governance (ESG) Report, is zero accidents Group-wide. So, today, we’d like you to join us in celebrating the excellent performances of our sites across West and Central Africa that contribute towards our zero-accident drive. We also wish to restate our commitment to these ambitions and our resolve to continue to implement initiatives that protects both our people and the communities where we operate.” Yarub Al-Bahraniadded.

These achievements, which are no mean feat, are attributed to the implementation of strong environmental health and safety (EHS) practices across all operations and supported by a strong ESG target of zero accidents under the Company’s social sustainability agenda. World Day for Safety and Health is set aside by the International Labour Organisation to mark the prevention of occupational accidents and illnesses globally and raise awareness on promoting a safe and healthy work culture. Speaking to the importance of collaborative action in ensuring that organisations evolve a work environment where employees are safe and can return home to their loved ones after work without any injuries, this year’s theme for World Day for Safety and Health at Work is “Lets act together to build a positive safety and health culture.”