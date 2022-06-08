Meet the host for Trendupp Awards 2022 – Bukunmi Adeaga ‘KieKie” Ilori

Content creator, influencer and TV host Bukunmi Adeaga Ilori fondly known as KieKie will host the second edition of Trendupp Awards – Nigeria’s first-ever inﬂuencers and content creators award show.

With over 1.4 million followers on Instagram alone, Kiekie has successfully established herself as a value-driven content creator, brand influencer, event and TV host and will usher in the new class of 2022 as they emerge as forces in their various categories.

Themed the Force of Influence, this year’s edition is powered by Chipper Cash App – One of the world’s leading financial service providers and will be hosted by sensational content creator and influencer Kiekie.

Trendupp Awards will hold on Sunday, June 12 2022, and is set to honour 16 content creators, brands and organisations as the new Forces in their various categories. The winners will not only be presented with their gold statuettes but will also get cash prizes of $1000 each as a #ChipperXTrendupp support to the craft of these leading influencers and content creators in Nigeria.

Further details can be curled from all Trendupp’s social media platforms @thisistrendupp and website www.trenduppawards.com

Trendupp is a subsidiary of DottsMediaHouse (Africa’s foremost digital marketing firm) known as a leading force in the influencer marketing space in Nigeria.