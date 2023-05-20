Elozonam and KieKie’s “Back From The Future” Takes Home Best Online Social Content Creator Award at AMVCA’s 2023 #AMVCA9

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 recognized the exceptional talent of Elozonam and KieKie, who emerged as the winners of the Best Online Social Content Creator award for their outstanding work on “Back From The Future.” This prestigious accolade honors their remarkable contribution to online social content creation and entertainment.

The Best Online Social Content Creator category at AMVCA’s 2023 featured a diverse lineup of nominees, including Abiola for “VIP Bathroom,” Adeaga Bukunmi for “Fake Alert with Mercy Johnson,” Bimbo Ademoye for “Iya Barakat Teropi Secxxion,” Edem Victor for “The Activist, Isbae U for “My Sweet Mother In-law,” Kenzy Udosen for “Quick Pronunciations,” Oluwadolarz and Abayomi Alvin for “Soldiers at War (Compilation),” Steve Chuks for “Husband’s Side Chick,” and Tee Kuro for “Nollywood Epic Love Story Parody (The Finale).”

However, it was Elozonam and Kie Kie’s creative genius and ability to connect with audiences through their unique content that set them apart from the competition. Their series “Back From The Future” captivated viewers with its humor, relatability, and engaging storytelling.

