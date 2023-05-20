Yinka Edward’s “Crime & Justice” Takes Home Best Television Series Award at AMVCA 2023 #AMVCA9

The African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) 2023 recognized the exceptional talent of Yinka Edward, who emerged as the winner of the Best Television Series award for their outstanding work on “Crime & Justice.” This prestigious accolade honors their remarkable contribution to the television series industry.

The Best Television Series category at AMVCA’s 2023 featured a diverse and competitive lineup of nominees, including Adeola Art-Alade & Dare Art Alade for “Real Housewives of Lagos,” Bovi Ugboma and Ann Obaseki for “Visa On Arrival (Season 1),” Dimbo Atiya, Rahama Sadau, Safina Mellisa for “The Plan,” Grace Kahaki & Philippe Bresson for “Single Kiasi,” Ife Olujuyigbe and Kayode Kasum for “When are we getting married,” James Omokwe for “Diiche,” Millicent Ogutu for “County 49,” Tola Odunsi & Akin Akinkugbe for “Flawsome,” and Vincent Nwachukwu for “Game On (Season 2).”

However, it was Yinka Edward’s exceptional storytelling, attention to detail, and captivating visuals in “Crime & Justice” that set them apart from the competition. The series immersed viewers in a thrilling world of crime, justice, and compelling characters, delivering an unforgettable television experience.