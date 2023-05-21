African Cinema’s Finest Shine at the Star-Studded AMVCA 2023 – See the Complete Winner’s List!

Get ready to be enthralled as we take you on a journey into the prestigious 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) where excellence and brilliance were celebrated in African cinema. The glimmering stage was set, the envelopes were unsealed, and the deserving winners were finally crowned, marking a night filled with anticipation, excitement, and heartfelt appreciation for the finest talents that grace our screens.

Among the distinguished recipients, Bimbo Ademoye emerged victorious, triumphing over formidable contenders Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson to claim the esteemed title of ‘Best Actress in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’. Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre, with his undeniable talent and captivating performances, earned the well-deserved accolade of ‘Best Actor in a Drama’. Adding to the constellation of shining stars, Osas Ighodaro gracefully accepted the honor of ‘Best Actress in a Drama’.

Read Also: Glitz, Glamour & Controversy: Unforgettable Moments from the AMVCA’s 2023

Broda Shaggi, known for his comedic genius, was bestowed the coveted title of ‘Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’ for his remarkable portrayal in the captivating production ‘Inside Life’. These extraordinary individuals, alongside many others, represent the epitome of talent and dedication that propels African cinema to new heights.

Amidst the celebration of exceptional performances, the AMVCA stage ignited with electrifying musical performances by acclaimed artists Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, and Spyro, creating an atmosphere of pure enchantment and unforgettable moments.

This illustrious event, hosted by the captivating duo of Zozibini Tunzi and IK Osakioduwa, was an opportunity to honor outstanding contributions to television, film, and entertainment, recognizing the profound impact of these creative endeavors on our lives.

Without further ado, let us revel in the brilliance and grandeur of the 2023 AMVCA by exploring the illustrious list of winners who have left an indelible mark on the African entertainment industry.

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)
Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)
Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)
Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)
Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film
Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator
Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela
Mpali

Best Unscripted Original
King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series
Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series
Ricordi

Best Art Director
Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)
Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)
Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)
Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)
Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)
Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa
Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa
Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa
Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series
Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary
Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Best Director
Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film
Leaked

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)
Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)
Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)
Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Overall Movie, Africa
Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Industry Merit Award
Patience Ozokwor

The Trailblazer Award
Angel Onigwe

Best Dressed Male
Enioluwa Adeoluw

Best Dressed Female
Beauty Tukura

