African Cinema’s Finest Shine at the Star-Studded AMVCA 2023 – See the Complete Winner’s List!

Get ready to be enthralled as we take you on a journey into the prestigious 2023 African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) where excellence and brilliance were celebrated in African cinema. The glimmering stage was set, the envelopes were unsealed, and the deserving winners were finally crowned, marking a night filled with anticipation, excitement, and heartfelt appreciation for the finest talents that grace our screens.

Among the distinguished recipients, Bimbo Ademoye emerged victorious, triumphing over formidable contenders Funke Akindele and Mercy Johnson to claim the esteemed title of ‘Best Actress in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’. Meanwhile, Tobi Bakre, with his undeniable talent and captivating performances, earned the well-deserved accolade of ‘Best Actor in a Drama’. Adding to the constellation of shining stars, Osas Ighodaro gracefully accepted the honor of ‘Best Actress in a Drama’.

Broda Shaggi, known for his comedic genius, was bestowed the coveted title of ‘Best Actor in a Comedy Drama, Movie, or TV Series’ for his remarkable portrayal in the captivating production ‘Inside Life’. These extraordinary individuals, alongside many others, represent the epitome of talent and dedication that propels African cinema to new heights.

Amidst the celebration of exceptional performances, the AMVCA stage ignited with electrifying musical performances by acclaimed artists Tiwa Savage, Iyanya, and Spyro, creating an atmosphere of pure enchantment and unforgettable moments.

This illustrious event, hosted by the captivating duo of Zozibini Tunzi and IK Osakioduwa, was an opportunity to honor outstanding contributions to television, film, and entertainment, recognizing the profound impact of these creative endeavors on our lives.

Without further ado, let us revel in the brilliance and grandeur of the 2023 AMVCA by exploring the illustrious list of winners who have left an indelible mark on the African entertainment industry.

Best Actor in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Samuel Perry (Broda Shaggi) – Inside Life

Best Actress in a Comedy – (Movie/TV Series)

Bimbo Ademoye – Selina

Best Actor in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Tobi Bakre – Brotherhood

Best Actress in a Drama – (Movie/TV Series)

Osas Ighodaro – Man of God

Best Supporting Actor (Movie/TV Series)

Abdisattar Ahmed – Gacal

Best Supporting Actress (Movie/TV Series)

Efe Irele – Four Four Forty Four

Best Short Film

Adeoye Adetunji – Pa Aromire

Best Online Social Content Creator

Elozonam, Kie Kie – Back From The Future

Best Original Telenovela

Mpali

Best Unscripted Original

King Bugar

Best Original Comedy Series

Njoro Wa Uba

Best Original Drama Series

Ricordi

Best Art Director

Wale Adeleke – King Of Thieves (Agesinkole)

Best Costume Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Adeola Art-Alade – The Real Housewives of Lagos (Reunion Episode)

Best Lighting Designer (Movie/TV Series)

Mathew Yusuf – Brotherhood

Best Picture Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Holmes Awa & Daniel Tom – Crime & Justice

Best Sound Editor (Movie/TV Series)

Anu Afolayan – Anikulapo

Best Soundtrack (Movie/TV Series)

Kent Edunjobi – Anikulapo

Best Makeup (Movie/TV Series)

Maryam Ndukwe, Hakeem Effects Onilogbo – Shanty Town

Best Writer (Movie/TV Series)

Sola Dada – Anikulapo

Best Cinematographer (Movie/TV Series)

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

Best Movie, Southern Africa

Jewel – Elvis Chucks

Best Movie, East Africa

Click Click Bang – Philip Karanja Njenga

Best Movie, West Africa

Brotherhood – Jade Osiberu

Best Television Series

Crime & Justice – Yinka Edward

Best Documentary

Nigeria-the Debut – Nora Awolowo

Best Director

Loukman Ali – Brotherhood

The Multichoice Talent Factory Film

Leaked

Best Indigenous Language, Swahili (Movie/TV Series)

Philip Karanja Njenga – Click Click Bang

Best Indigenous Language, Yoruba (Movie/TV Series)

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Best Indigenous Language, Hausa (Movie/TV Series)

Aisha – Abubakar Bashir Maishadda

Best Indigenous Language, Igbo (Movie/TV Series)

Uhuruchi – Victor Iyke

Best Overall Movie, Africa

Anikulapo – Kunle Afolayan

Industry Merit Award

Patience Ozokwor

The Trailblazer Award

Angel Onigwe

Best Dressed Male

Enioluwa Adeoluw

Best Dressed Female

Beauty Tukura