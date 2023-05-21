Top 15 Fashion Hits at the 2023 AMVCAs

Step into the dazzling world of the 2023 AMVCAs (African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards), where fashion took center stage and left us awestruck with its magical allure. As the curtain lifted and the stars descended upon the red carpet, we witnessed a mesmerizing blend of style, elegance, and audacity. In this fashion extravaganza, we bring you the definitive list of the Top 15 Fashion Hits that ignited conversations and stirred up fashion fervor. From breathtaking couture creations that set hearts aflutter to unexpected style blunders that left us bewildered, join us as we dissect the night’s most remarkable fashion moments.

Nana Akua Addo

Dress: @carysantiago7
Makeup: @flirtyfacesbybee
Photography: @photokulture
Hair: @hairbythekemiamusan
Styling: @yartelgh
Skin: @susanchanelbeauty

Thabang Mazibuko

Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_
Outfit: @jreason_
Photography: @itsboye of @smilesfotografi

Zozibini Tunzi

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Styled: @dahmola
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hair: @oludavid
Styling assistant: @styledejavuu
Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Daniel Etim Effiong

Outfit: @dejiandkola
Shoes: @bants_foots
Photography: @horlaroflagos
Hair: @mastercut_lekki

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Stylist: @nenji_styled_me@nennnji
Photographer: @kunmi.owopetu
Designer: @tojufoyeh
Makeup: @feyisoge
Hair: @nekkyhairs
Creative Lead: @mrtaiwoadeyemi

Tobi Bakre

Styled by – @thestyleinfidel
Outfit by – @samuelcray_
Photographers- @damimanuels & @lasalvy

Ini Edo

Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @daniellesbeautyworld
Hair: @synthiana_beautyparlour
Photography: @felixcrown
Diamonds: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers

Chidi Mokeme

Bespoke Drips: @jaxgrehman

Sharon Ooja

Styling: @dahmola
Jewellery: @bozdiamonds
Outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Juliet Ibrahim

Styling: @rogerstimi of @styledbytimi
Designer: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @bare2beauty
Hair: @benflashess
Jewellery: @2kshop_ng@obidiiya
Photography: @stephn_ad

Akin Faminu

Outfit – @dejiandkola
Photography – @horlaroflagos
Rings – @crux.xyz

Enado Odigie

Dress: @emaginebybukola
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_
Hair: @styledbyessa
Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Allysyn Audu

📸: @mydadsboss
👚: @the.ajide for @aso.ng_
👩‍🎨: @_komolafebisola

Neo Akpofure

Styled by @OfficialSwazzi
✂️:@Tinathan.official
👞: @ddavidshoes
🕶️💎:@shopbayice
📸: @tundevisuals

Osas Ighodaro

Dress: @veekeejames_official@veekee_james
Makeup: @dorannebeauty
Hair: @touchofibee@touchdcentral__
Videography: @_avidstudio

