Top 15 Fashion Hits at the 2023 AMVCAs

Step into the dazzling world of the 2023 AMVCAs (African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards), where fashion took center stage and left us awestruck with its magical allure. As the curtain lifted and the stars descended upon the red carpet, we witnessed a mesmerizing blend of style, elegance, and audacity. In this fashion extravaganza, we bring you the definitive list of the Top 15 Fashion Hits that ignited conversations and stirred up fashion fervor. From breathtaking couture creations that set hearts aflutter to unexpected style blunders that left us bewildered, join us as we dissect the night’s most remarkable fashion moments.
Read Also: Glitz, Glamour & Controversy: Unforgettable Moments from the AMVCA’s 2023
Nana Akua Addo
Dress: @carysantiago7
Makeup: @flirtyfacesbybee
Photography: @photokulture
Hair: @hairbythekemiamusan
Styling: @yartelgh
Skin: @susanchanelbeauty
Thabang Mazibuko
Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_
Outfit: @jreason_
Photography: @itsboye of @smilesfotografi
Zozibini Tunzi
Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi
Styled: @dahmola
Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d
Hair: @oludavid
Styling assistant: @styledejavuu
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Daniel Etim Effiong
Outfit: @dejiandkola
Shoes: @bants_foots
Photography: @horlaroflagos
Hair: @mastercut_lekki
Nse Ikpe-Etim
Stylist: @nenji_styled_me@nennnji
Photographer: @kunmi.owopetu
Designer: @tojufoyeh
Makeup: @feyisoge
Hair: @nekkyhairs
Creative Lead: @mrtaiwoadeyemi
Tobi Bakre
Styled by – @thestyleinfidel
Outfit by – @samuelcray_
Photographers- @damimanuels & @lasalvy
Ini Edo
Styling: @medlinboss
Outfit: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @daniellesbeautyworld
Hair: @synthiana_beautyparlour
Photography: @felixcrown
Diamonds: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers
Chidi Mokeme
Bespoke Drips: @jaxgrehman
Sharon Ooja
Styling: @dahmola
Jewellery: @bozdiamonds
Outfit: @sheyeoladejo
Makeup: @bibyonce
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Juliet Ibrahim
Styling: @rogerstimi of @styledbytimi
Designer: @lakimmyfashion
Makeup: @bare2beauty
Hair: @benflashess
Jewellery: @2kshop_ng@obidiiya
Photography: @stephn_ad
Akin Faminu
Outfit – @dejiandkola
Photography – @horlaroflagos
Rings – @crux.xyz
Enado Odigie
Dress: @emaginebybukola
Makeup: @mosewabeauty_
Hair: @styledbyessa
Photography: @chuchuojekwe
Allysyn Audu
📸: @mydadsboss
👚: @the.ajide for @aso.ng_
👩🎨: @_komolafebisola
Neo Akpofure
Styled by @OfficialSwazzi
✂️:@Tinathan.official
👞: @ddavidshoes
🕶️💎:@shopbayice
📸: @tundevisuals
Osas Ighodaro
Dress: @veekeejames_official@veekee_james
Makeup: @dorannebeauty
Hair: @touchofibee@touchdcentral__
Videography: @_avidstudio
Leave a reply