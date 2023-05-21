Top 15 Fashion Hits at the 2023 AMVCAs

Step into the dazzling world of the 2023 AMVCAs (African Magic Viewer’s Choice Awards), where fashion took center stage and left us awestruck with its magical allure. As the curtain lifted and the stars descended upon the red carpet, we witnessed a mesmerizing blend of style, elegance, and audacity. In this fashion extravaganza, we bring you the definitive list of the Top 15 Fashion Hits that ignited conversations and stirred up fashion fervor. From breathtaking couture creations that set hearts aflutter to unexpected style blunders that left us bewildered, join us as we dissect the night’s most remarkable fashion moments.

Read Also: Glitz, Glamour & Controversy: Unforgettable Moments from the AMVCA’s 2023

Nana Akua Addo

Dress: @carysantiago7

Makeup: @flirtyfacesbybee

Photography: @photokulture

Hair: @hairbythekemiamusan

Styling: @yartelgh

Skin: @susanchanelbeauty

Thabang Mazibuko

Styling: @zackstyling_luxury_

Outfit: @jreason_

Photography: @itsboye of @smilesfotografi

Zozibini Tunzi

Dress: @lanredasilvaajayi

Styled: @dahmola

Makeup: @b.e.a.u.t.i.f.i.e.d

Hair: @oludavid

Styling assistant: @styledejavuu

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Daniel Etim Effiong

Outfit: @dejiandkola

Shoes: @bants_foots

Photography: @horlaroflagos

Hair: @mastercut_lekki

Nse Ikpe-Etim

Stylist: @nenji_styled_me@nennnji

Photographer: @kunmi.owopetu

Designer: @tojufoyeh

Makeup: @feyisoge

Hair: @nekkyhairs

Creative Lead: @mrtaiwoadeyemi

Tobi Bakre

Styled by – @thestyleinfidel

Outfit by – @samuelcray_

Photographers- @damimanuels & @lasalvy

Ini Edo

Styling: @medlinboss

Outfit: @lakimmyfashion

Makeup: @daniellesbeautyworld

Hair: @synthiana_beautyparlour

Photography: @felixcrown

Diamonds: @diamonds_eternal_jewellers

Chidi Mokeme

Bespoke Drips: @jaxgrehman

Sharon Ooja

Styling: @dahmola

Jewellery: @bozdiamonds

Outfit: @sheyeoladejo

Makeup: @bibyonce

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Juliet Ibrahim

Styling: @rogerstimi of @styledbytimi

Designer: @lakimmyfashion

Makeup: @bare2beauty

Hair: @benflashess

Jewellery: @2kshop_ng@obidiiya

Photography: @stephn_ad

Akin Faminu

Outfit – @dejiandkola

Photography – @horlaroflagos

Rings – @crux.xyz

Enado Odigie

Dress: @emaginebybukola

Makeup: @mosewabeauty_

Hair: @styledbyessa

Photography: @chuchuojekwe

Allysyn Audu

📸: @mydadsboss

👚: @the.ajide for @aso.ng_

👩‍🎨: @_komolafebisola

Neo Akpofure

Styled by @OfficialSwazzi

✂️:@Tinathan.official

👞: @ddavidshoes

🕶️💎:@shopbayice

📸: @tundevisuals

Osas Ighodaro

Dress: @veekeejames_official@veekee_james

Makeup: @dorannebeauty

Hair: @touchofibee@touchdcentral__

Videography: @_avidstudio