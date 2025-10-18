Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This December

Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Ini Edo has announced her Christmas project, titled “A Very Dirty Christmas”, and while the star actress has not revealed the exact date of the premiere, the movie is set to be a December release.

The actress shares the news about the December release via her Instagram account, and from her description, the movie promises to explore family drama, Christmas chaos, and scandalous secrets.

While Ini Edo has not shared more details of the film or a trailer yet, her excitement towards the project has amped up the anticipation of her fans and supporters.

This movie announcement comes amidst industry announcements for Christmas and holiday-themed movies, making it highly anticipated.