theme-sticky-logo-alt
theme-logo-alt
Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This December
October 18, 2025
0 Comment
220 Views

Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This December

by YNaija
Ini Edo has announced her Christmas project, titled “A Very Dirty Christmas”, and while the star actress has not revealed the exact date of the premiere, the movie is set to be a December release. The actress shares the news about the December release via her Instagram account, and from her description, the movie promises... Read More
Boko Haram Attacks Yobe School, Shoots Students Dead
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Boko Haram Attacks Yobe School, Shoots Students Dead
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Weekend

Ini Edo has announced her Christmas project, titled “A Very Dirty Christmas”, and while the star actress has not revealed the exact date of the premiere, the movie is set to be a December release.

The actress shares the news about the December release via her Instagram account, and from her description, the movie promises to explore family drama, Christmas chaos, and scandalous secrets. 

While Ini Edo has not shared more details of the film or a trailer yet, her excitement towards the project has amped up the anticipation of her fans and supporters.

This movie announcement comes amidst industry announcements for Christmas and holiday-themed movies, making it highly anticipated.

The Film Blog
, , ,
YNaija
Ayomitide Adeyinka is a content writer, crypto journalist and editor with a Bsc in Political Science. He is also an egalitarian.
View All Posts by Author
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
Previous Post
You May Also Like
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/Series To Watch This Weekend
Funke Akindele: A Trailblazer In The Nollywood Scene
0 Comment

Leave a Reply

Recent Posts

Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A Very Dirty Christmas” Coming This December
Ini Edo Announces Christmas Movie, “A ...
Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed ...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Moves to End ASUU Strike Despite Unmet Promises
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Moves ...
Events Happening In Lagos This Weekend (...
The Weekend Watchlist | These Are Films/...
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IMF Excludes Nigeria from Africa’s Fastest-Growing Economies
Top 5 Stories Of The Day | IMF Excludes ...

Recent Comments

15 49.0138 8.38624 arrow 0 arrow 0 4000 1 0 horizontal https://ynaija.com 300 0 1