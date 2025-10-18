Weekend Recap: Here’s What You Missed Over The Week

This past week in Nigeria was filled with big news, from a record attempt, to top nominations, unexpected marriage announcements and news from the Big Brother Naija and music industry front. In this article, we give a recap of what you missed over the weekend.

Former Big Brother Naija housemate announces completion of masters

Nollywood actor Shawn Faqua ties the knot

Media personality Stephanie Coker welcomes second child

Nollywood actress Eve Esin ties the knot

Rappers Odumodu and Blaqbonez trade diss tracks and threats

The reality star went on her Twitter account to share her journey with getting her Masters, whilst listing the challenges she faced to get to that stage.

Her announcement was received with support and encouragement from fans and loved ones.

Just a few weeks after annoying his engagement to his now wife, the actor has tied the knot with his wife.

The lavish traditional marriage ceremony happened over the week, with close family and industry friends being the only ones on the guest list.

The media personality took to social media to announce the birth of her daughter, just three weeks after sharing the news of her pregnancy.

Stephanie has been very outspoken about her battle with PCOS and its impact on her reproductive health. She was showered with love and support by her colleagues after she announced the news.

The deep water actress took to social media to announce her marriage to her husband, who is Ghanaian.

The AMVCA award winning actress received love and well wishes from her colleagues after sharing the news.

On Friday, just a few weeks after releasing his album, rapper and singer Blaqbonez dropped a diss track which went viral on Twitter, with the end of the video showing screenshots of Odumodu’s threats directed at him.

The rapper claimed the diss track was a call out to the older rapper, and while Odumodu is yet to respond, there have been tweets from fans of both artists picking sides.