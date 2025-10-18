Top 5 Stories Of The Day | Senate Moves to End ASUU Strike Despite Unmet Promises

BBNaija All Stars: Our Top Five Favorite Outfits Of Ebuka During The BBN All-Stars Sunday Eviction Shows (Photos)

Senate moves to end ASUU strike despite unmet promises

Dangote Refinery battles sabotage amid restructuring moves

Osun withdraws case against CBN over withheld funds

US official rejects claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria

FAAN announces temporary road closure around Lagos Airport

Across Nigeria’s 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, these are the top five Nigerian news stories you shouldn’t miss.

Senate moves to end ASUU strike despite unmet promises

The Senate has criticised the federal government for failing to keep its promises to the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU), saying the neglect has worsened the ongoing two-week warning strike.

Senator Mohammed Dandutse, who represents Katsina South and heads the Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFund, revealed this after a closed-door meeting with ASUU leaders in Abuja.

He said the Senate would hold a joint session with the Ministry of Education, the National Universities Commission (NUC), and ASUU to find a quick solution to the crisis, stressing that lawmakers were disappointed that previous agreements with the union remained unfulfilled.

Dangote Refinery battles sabotage amid restructuring moves

Dangote Industries Limited has revealed that its recent internal restructuring followed 22 sabotage attempts targeting the refinery’s operations. Vice President of Oil and Gas, Devakumar Edwin, made this known during a media briefing in Lagos, adding that the company’s focus was on protecting the integrity and long-term success of Africa’s largest refinery.

He dismissed claims that the restructuring was linked to labour disputes or pressure from unions such as PENGASSAN, insisting that reports of conflict were false.

Edwin said the refinery’s advanced safety systems helped prevent fire incidents caused by the sabotage attempts. Meanwhile, Bayelsa monarch Bubaraye Dakolo praised the Dangote Refinery, describing it as a long-overdue remedy for Nigeria’s struggling downstream oil sector.

Osun withdraws case against CBN over withheld funds

The Attorney-General of Osun State has decided to withdraw the lawsuit filed against the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the Accountant General of the Federation over withheld local government allocations.

Counsel to the AG, Musibau Adetunbi (SAN), informed the Federal High Court in Abuja that a notice of discontinuance had been filed and granted. He explained that the purpose of the case had been overtaken since the disputed funds were allegedly moved out of the CBN despite a court order to maintain the status quo.

Adetunbi added that even if the tenure of the APC-elected council officials was valid, it ended on October 16. CBN’s lawyer, Muritala Andulrasheed (SAN), did not oppose the withdrawal but criticised the claims made in the supporting affidavit.

US official rejects claims of Christian persecution in Nigeria

Senior Advisor to former US President Donald Trump on Arab and African Affairs, Massad Boulos, has rejected recent allegations of widespread Christian persecution in Nigeria.

Speaking with journalists in Rome after meeting President Bola Tinubu, Boulos said terrorist groups such as Boko Haram and ISIS have killed more Muslims than Christians, adding that violence in Nigeria targets people of all faiths.

His remarks followed US Senator Ted Cruz’s claims that over 50,000 Christians had been killed and thousands of churches destroyed since 2009. Cruz had also proposed sanctions against Nigerian officials accused of tolerating such attacks, but Boulos insisted that terrorism in Nigeria is indiscriminate and that every loss of life is tragic.

FAAN announces temporary road closure around Lagos Airport

Travellers using the Murtala Muhammed Airport in Lagos have been advised to expect a temporary closure of the road linking the international terminal (MMIA) and the domestic terminal (MMA2) on Saturday.

According to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), the closure will allow the Nigerian Air Force to carry out its annual 10-kilometre fitness walk, starting at 6:00 am. Security officers will be positioned along the route to control traffic and maintain safety.

FAAN assured that flight schedules would not be affected and that the road would reopen immediately after the exercise. The agency urged passengers to plan their trips, warning that mild traffic delays might occur and apologised for any inconvenience caused.