Glitz, Glamour & Controversy: Unforgettable Moments from the AMVCA’s 2023

Lights! Camera! Laughter! The 2023 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) had it all – glitz, glamour, and some eyebrow-raising moments. We are here to spill the tea on the most unforgettable highlights from the night that had us gasping, cheering, and scratching our heads. So, grab a glass of bubbly, and let’s dive into the juiciest bits from the 2023 AMVCAs!

Black Carpet Royalty: Nse Ikpe Etim, Ini Edo, Tobi Bakre, and More!

Oh, honey, the black carpet was sizzling with jaw-dropping looks! Nse Ikpe Etim, Ini Edo, Tobi Bakre, Chidi Mokeme, and a bevy of other stars brought their A-game in serving scorching hot looks. These fashionistas slayed the red carpet with their confidence, leaving us gagging for more.

Tacha’s $20,000 Dress: A Fashion Missed Opportunity

Now, we have to talk about BBNaija’s Tacha and her much-hyped $20,000 dress. Let’s just say it was good, but not “drop everything and worship” good. While she turned heads, some fashion aficionados were left expecting a little more pizzazz. Hey, at least she made a statement, right?

Everybody looks AMAZING on the BLACK CARPET TODAY!!! BUT we all KNOW!!! NOBODY COMES Close!!!#amvca9#amvca2023 pic.twitter.com/RQVoO1RRnw — TACHA.ETH🔱🇳🇬🇬🇭 (@Symply_Tacha) May 20, 2023

Black Carpet Controversy: Ifu Enada, Tiannahs Place Empire, and Emmanuel Umoh

When it comes to daring fashion choices, we had our fair share of head-turners. Ifu Enada, Tiannahs Place Empire, and BBNaija’s Emmanuel Umoh definitely made a splash with their controversial black carpet looks. Love ’em or hate ’em, these celebs weren’t afraid to take risks and stir up some fashion discourse.

Nkem Owoh: The Hilarious King of Comedy

Can we just take a moment to appreciate the comedic genius of Nkem Owoh? When he graced the stage to present the award for Best Movie East Africa, he had us in stitches with his rib-tickling humor. That man knows how to bring the house down and remind us why we love a good laugh.

Elozonam’s Epic Win: From Social Media to AMVCA Stardom

Elozonam, the charismatic content creator, took home his first AMVCA for Best Online Social Content Creator with his phenomenal series ‘Back From The Future.’ It’s official, folks – Elozonam has transitioned from viral online fame to full-fledged AMVCA stardom, proving that dreams really do come true in the digital age.

I guess I have to twerk in a pink thong now! 😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/qrhFlcxwx4 — Z O⚡️O (@Elozonam1) May 20, 2023

Brotherhood Reigns Supreme: Jade Osiberu’s Triumph

Jade Osiberu’s film, Brotherhood, stole the spotlight, bagging a whopping five awards. Best Director, Best Cinematographer, Best Movie West Africa, and Best Actor in a Drama were all snatched by this remarkable cinematic gem. It’s safe to say that Brotherhood had us all glued to our seats, captivated by its sheer brilliance.

Bimbo Ademoye: The Queen of Comedy (and Record Breaker)

Bow down to the comedy queen, Bimbo Ademoye! Not only did she receive a standing ovation when she won Best Actress in a Comedy, but she also shattered Funke Akindele’s five-year winning streak. Bimbo’s comedic prowess and infectious charm stole our hearts and made us laugh till our sides hurt. Long live the queen!

To everyone who stood up for me, stood out for me and showed up for me.

I am eternally grateful.

To my most amazing online community, I don't know how you all became my family, but I love it.



Thank you all for always standing by me and for always rooting for me.#BimboAdemoye pic.twitter.com/cMSCow8mTl — Bimbo Ademoye (@BimboAdemoye) May 20, 2023

Tobi Bakre vs. Chidi Mokeme: The Battle for Best Actor in a Drama

It was a showdown between Tobi Bakre and Chidi Mokeme for the coveted Best Actor in a Drama award. While Tobi’s performance in Brotherhood was undeniably stellar, some believed that Chidi’s portrayal in Shanty Town was more deserving. The drama, the suspense, the conflicting opinions – oh, the tension was palpable!

Thank you. Family! Tobination! All of the bbn families. All my friends and supporters out there. We did it!!!! Zu! Esther! Priceless to give special mention and many many more!



We did it! Thank you!!!!



Rico! This one is for you my Amigoooooo👊🏾 pic.twitter.com/XMEFLaBfDh — Tobi Bakre (@tobibakre) May 20, 2023

You're telling me Tobi performed better on Brotherhood than Chidi Mokeme did in Shanty Town? Una dey craze..#amvca9 pic.twitter.com/olTVeo9BzY — jenberyy (@jenberyy) May 20, 2023

Osas Ighodaro’s Surprise Win: Deserved or Not?

Cue the raised eyebrows! Osas Ighodaro took home the Best Actress in a Drama award for her role in Netflix’s ‘Man of God’. But, wait a minute! Many felt that stronger contenders like Nse Ikpe Etim, Ini Edo, Bimbo Ademoye, and Scarlet Gomez were overlooked. It’s safe to say that this win left us scratching our heads and craving a second opinion.

Nse Ikpe Etim was definitely not pleased with this result.

IK’s Insensitive Jokes: Foot-in-Mouth Syndrome

Oh, IK, what were you thinking? The host, IK Osakioduwa, had us in stitches with his insensitive jokes. First, he teased poor Deyemi Okanlawon for never winning an AMVCA. Then, he suggested adding a category for cosmetic surgeons, with a cheeky mention of Toke Makinwa. IK, darling, comedy is a tightrope act, and you stumbled a bit there.

IK Osakioduwa calls Media Personality Toke Makinwa to confirm the cost of cosmetic surgery pic.twitter.com/0yWyT9oTxh — GistReel.Com (@GistReel) May 21, 2023

Diane Dominates the Drama Series Category: ‘Ricordi’ Reigns Supreme

Who says reality TV stars can’t conquer the world of drama? Bbnaija’s Diane silenced the naysayers when she won the Best Drama Series award for her captivating show, ‘Ricordi.’ This talented queen proved that her skills extend far beyond the Big Brother house, leaving us in awe of her ability to captivate audiences with her powerful storytelling.

Mesmerizing Performances: Iyanya and Tiwa Savage

Iyanya and Tiwa Savage took the stage by storm with their mesmerizing performances. Their voices were pure magic, and their energy was contagious. The audience couldn’t help but dance, sing along, and marvel at their captivating talent. It was a night to remember!

Mama G’s Industry Merit: A Legend Honored

Raise your glasses to the iconic Patience Ozokwor, Mama G herself! She received the prestigious Industry Merit Award, recognizing her incredible contributions to the African film industry. Mama G’s presence added a touch of nostalgia and reminded us of the golden era of Nigerian cinema. Long live the queen of the screen!

We are thrilled to announce that the legendary Patience Ozokwor is the recipient of the esteemed Industry Merit Award at #AMVCA9! 🏆🎉



A true icon of the Nigerian film industry, her exceptional talent, and remarkable contributions have shaped the landscape of African cinema. pic.twitter.com/ghiPBmQRFM — Africamagictv (@africamagictv) May 20, 2023

Angel Unigwe: Trailblazing to Success

The 2023 Trailblazer Award went to the exceptional Angel Unigwe, a rising star in the industry. This talented actress has shown us her fearlessness, passion, and raw talent, blazing a trail for future generations. Angel, keep shining bright and setting the stage on fire!

Enioluwa and Beauty Tukura: Unexpected Victors

In a surprising twist, Enioluwa and BBnaija’s Beauty Tukura snagged the titles of Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female. Now, don’t get us wrong, they looked fabulous, but let’s just say there were stronger contenders. The power of public voting sometimes leaves us scratching our heads and reaching for the fashion police hotline.