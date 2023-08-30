Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J Announced as Hosts for 16th Headies Awards

The 16th edition of the Headies Awards is gearing up for a captivating evening with Nigerian actress Osas Ighodaro and American TV personality Terrence J stepping into the spotlight as hosts.

This exciting news was shared on social media, generating buzz for the award ceremony scheduled to take place on September 3 at the Cobb Energy Performing Arts Centre in Atlanta, Georgia.

In a video, Terrence J expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “I have done a lot of big shows. There is a lot of red carpet, and I am excited about doing this.”

Notably, this marks Osas Ighodaro’s second time as a host for the ceremony. Last year, she co-anchored the event alongside American actor Anthony Anderson, creating a memorable experience for the audience.

The organisers had previously unveiled the nomination list for this year’s award ceremony in June, building anticipation for the event. Additionally, they introduced an exciting twist by announcing that the winner of the ‘Rookie of the Year’ category will receive a fully furnished house.

Osas Ighodaro rose to prominence after winning the Miss Black USA Pageant in 2010. Since then, she has established herself as a notable figure in Nollywood, earning a place among the highest-grossing actors in 2018. Her talent has been acknowledged through various awards and recognitions, solidifying her status as a prominent actress.

Terrence J is widely recognized for his role in hosting BET’s “106 & Park”. He has also made appearances in notable Hollywood movies such as “Think Like a Man”, “The Perfect Match”, and “The Beach Bum”. Beyond his on-screen presence, he is the author of the book “The Wealth of My Mother’s Wisdom”.

As the 16th Headies Awards draws closer, the dynamic duo of Osas Ighodaro and Terrence J promises to bring energy, charm, and excitement to the event, making it an evening to remember for fans and attendees alike.

