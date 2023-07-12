Nollywood Rom-Com, Love, Lust and Other Things Tops Nigerian Box Office

The new Nollywood romantic comedy Love, Lust, and Other Things has topped the Nigerian box office in its opening weekend, grossing an impressive ₦10 million.

The film, directed by Kayode Kasum and produced by Chris Odeh, stars Osas Ighodaro, Ramsey Noauh, Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Yakub Mohammed, and Efe Irele.

It tells the story of a recently divorced middle-aged woman who goes on a journey of self-discovery in order to find out what she really wants between love, sex, and money.

Read Also: Get Ready for a Steamy Summer Romance: ‘Love, Lust, and Other Things’ Hits Box Office July 7

Love, Lust, and Other Things’ success is a sign of the growing popularity of Nollywood films. The film has displaced heavy hitters like Indiana Jones And The Dial of Destiny and Transformers: Rise of The Beasts to take the top spot.

Another Nollywood film, Big Love, is also doing well at the box office. The film, directed by Biodun Stephen, has grossed ₦7 million since its release.

The success of these two films is a good indication that the Nigerian movie industry is on the rise. With more and more quality films being produced, it is likely that Nollywood will continue to grow in popularity in the years to come.

