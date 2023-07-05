Get Ready for a Steamy Summer Romance: ‘Love, Lust, and Other Things’ Hits Box Office July 7

In the world of Nigerian cinema, a sizzling hot romance is about to set the box office ablaze this July. Prepare yourself for the arrival of “Love, Lust, and Other Things,” a highly anticipated film brought to you by the creative minds at Mswitch and Sozo Films.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Kayode Kasum and produced by the talented Chris Odeh, this enticing feature boasts an impressive lineup of renowned stars.

Leading the way is the talented Osas Ighodaro, who takes on the role of Lydia—a 45-year-old divorced mother of teenage twins and a successful real estate broker.

Joining her is Ramsey Noauh, who portrays Khalid, a 56-year-old married business tycoon.

As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the enthralling journey of these characters as they grapple with the complexities of love, sex, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

The feature also stars – Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Real Warri Pikin, Yakub Mohammed, Efe Irele, and Gloria Young.

With its alluring blend of passion, captivating performances, and a plot that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, “Love, Lust, and Other Things” promises to be a must-see cinematic experience. Prepare to be swept away by the chemistry between Osas Ighodaro and Ramsey Noauh, as they bring these complex characters to life with their remarkable on-screen talent.

Watch the teaser below: