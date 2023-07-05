Get Ready for a Steamy Summer Romance: ‘Love, Lust, and Other Things’ Hits Box Office July 7

In the world of Nigerian cinema, a sizzling hot romance is about to set the box office ablaze this July. Prepare yourself for the arrival of “Love, Lust, and Other Things,” a highly anticipated film brought to you by the creative minds at Mswitch and Sozo Films.

Helmed by the acclaimed director Kayode Kasum and produced by the talented Chris Odeh, this enticing feature boasts an impressive lineup of renowned stars.

Leading the way is the talented Osas Ighodaro, who takes on the role of Lydia—a 45-year-old divorced mother of teenage twins and a successful real estate broker.

Joining her is Ramsey Noauh, who portrays Khalid, a 56-year-old married business tycoon.

As the story unfolds, audiences will witness the enthralling journey of these characters as they grapple with the complexities of love, sex, and the pursuit of personal fulfillment.

The feature also stars – Wale Ojo, Kunle Remi, Real Warri Pikin, Yakub Mohammed, Efe Irele, and Gloria Young.

With its alluring blend of passion, captivating performances, and a plot that keeps audiences on the edge of their seats, “Love, Lust, and Other Things” promises to be a must-see cinematic experience. Prepare to be swept away by the chemistry between Osas Ighodaro and Ramsey Noauh, as they bring these complex characters to life with their remarkable on-screen talent.

Watch the teaser below:

Tags: , , ,

Leave a reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may also like

YNaija July 5, 2023

Nollywood’s Big Love Triumphs at Box Office, Outshines Hollywood Hits

The first half of 2023 may have been underwhelming for Nollywood, with Hollywood movies consistently dominating the Nigerian box office. ...

YNaija July 3, 2023

2206 Productions and Alfred and Pat Studios, Wrap up Post-Production for their latest short film: ‘The Delectable Azeezah Sama’

2206 Productions and Alfred and Pat Studios are pleased to announce the conclusion of the post-production phase of their project: ...

YNaija July 1, 2023

Kemi Adetiba Strikes Major Deal with Netflix, Announces Exciting Upcoming Projects

Renowned Nigerian filmmaker, Kemi Adetiba, has excitedly shared the details of her new deal with Netflix. Taking to Instagram, she ...

YNaija June 30, 2023

Biodun Stephen’s Riveting Murder Mystery ‘Hotel Labamba’ Hits Nigerian Cinemas July

Renowned filmmaker Biodun Stephen has delighted fans with an exciting announcement regarding her latest project, Hotel Labamba. Taking to Instagram, ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

Nigerian Film Powerhouses Kunle Afolayan, RMD, Jade Osiberu and More Join Oscars Voting Academy (See Complete List)

Nigeria’s cinematic prowess continues to shine on the global stage as Kunle Afolayan, Richard Mofe-Damijo (RMD), Shola Dada, CJ Obasi, ...

YNaija June 29, 2023

Kehinde Bankole Stars as ‘Moremi’ in Disney+ Afrofutrism Series ‘Kizazi Moto: Generation Fire,’ Set to Debut July 5

Hey there, movie enthusiasts! If you’ve been active on social media, you’ve probably caught wind of the buzz surrounding Kehinde ...

cool good eh love2 cute confused notgood numb disgusting fail